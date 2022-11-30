DAYS Spoilers for December 1: Eric and Nicole Have a Huge Fight

And just when things between them were going so well.

The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease the tee-up to a huge fight, the taking of a jailed one to task, and much-needed support being lent. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Now that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) knows that Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) aborted his baby and that his ladylove Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) was the one who gave her the push in that direction, he’s fit to be tied.

Look for Eric to get right up in Nicole’s face and for him to say things that he probably means in the heat of the moment but will most likely want to retract once cooler heads prevail. You know, like in any argument. Is this the beginning of the end for a couple that never even got back on track?

DOOL Spoilers: Claws Out

Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) is always chockfull of ideas, and occasionally one or two of them have some merit. She’s very much under the impression that her latest will save Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) from the predicament she finds herself embroiled in, and she very much hopes that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will agree.

Speaking of Chanel, she’s about to face the wrath of one Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty), AKA the daughter of the woman who took a fatal tumble the night she and Chanel tussled on a rooftop. Sloan’s got all kinds of opinions about Chanel, none particularly flattering, and she’s poised to get them all off her chest and then some.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: A Friend In Need

Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) has been there, done that, and got the scars — both physical and mental — to prove it. If ever there was a woman whom you’d want on your side — and decidedly not as an enemy — it would be Kate. Luckily for Jada, Kate has taken quite the shine to her. Unluckily for Nicole, Kate has taken quite the shine to Jada, and she’s not going to appreciate her former daughter-in-law’s interference…and we all know what happens to people who Kate doesn’t appreciate.

And if you don’t, let’s just say they find themselves waking up in houses filled with smoke, or they just so happen to take big bites out of something that’s been contaminated with a particularly nasty poison. Nicole had better watch herself!

