Dollar Bill Spencer Should Turn to This B&B Woman Next

The Spencer patriarch may be on the prowl for love and companionship.

Bill Spencer isn’t used to taking no for an answer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but both Brooke Logan and Katie Logan have said that they’re not interested in having a romantic future with the media mogul. The problem is that Bill isn’t used to being alone.

Bill Spencer — The Single Man

The man is too good-looking and rich to be alone for very long. Which lovely lady should Bill (Don Diamont) set his sights on next? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans. Read on for the results.

Let’s Explore Bill and Li

Last summer, Bill came upon Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) after she’d survived a fiery car crash caused by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). He helped her get her bearings until Li could properly communicate the trauma that had occurred. B&B appeared to put a pin in this developing relationship while Bill made attempts to re-win both Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) hearts. Now that the Logan women aren’t interested in him, Bill’s free to approach Li. About 84% of you think it’s a great idea.

Taylor Made for Bill Spencer

Some of you are already predicting that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) will be available now that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) knows that Brooke did not call Child Protective Services on Thomas Forrester. Taylor needs to move on from Ridge. Sure, Brooke was once married to Bill, but he’s not her destiny. Ridge is. All Bill needs to do is look past the fact that Taylor once shot him. About 14% of you think that Bill and Taylor can make a go of it.

He’ll (Most Likely) Never Have Paris

The rest of you, less than 2%, think that Bill should see if Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is available. Many B&B characters have extolled Paris’s many fascinating qualities. She’s beautiful, is a talented singer, and is great with kids. Paris has had her heart broke and so has Bill. Bill could get the ball rolling by reaching out to Paris to ask for her input on starting up a charitable foundation.

