DAYS Spoilers Photos: Paulina Price Has A Plan To Help Chanel

Will her plan end up being just the thing to help?

DAYS spoilers photos for Thursday, December 1, 2022, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss.

DAYS Spoilers

Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker Soon-not-to-be-Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) get into a huge fight. After what Nicole said to Eric’s baby mama and her aborting their child, this is bound to be a huge blowout. How could she steal Eric’s chance to be a father to his own child? There’s no doubt he’s furious, but will Nicole figure out a way to defend herself or take her richly-deserved lumps? More importantly, will these two be able to work it out?

Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) has a big bag of something for jailbird Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens). During the visit, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) shows up, and later, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) rips into Chanel. Will she finally go off on her now that the identity of Chanel’s victim has been revealed as Sloan’s mother? It seems like Chanel and Allie get to share at least a moment alone where they hold hands across the table.

Meanwhile, Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) summons Abe Carver (James Reynolds) with an idea she hopes will save Chanel. Will they be successful? Will Shawn be able to help? It also looks like Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) and Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) continue to spar with each other over the case.

Days of our Lives Spoilers Photos

