Young and the Restless’ Christel Khalil Celebrates Her Birthday

Soap Hub wishes the actress a very happy birthday!

Photo by Soap Hub

Lily Winters may be having quite a dilemma of late as her romance with Billy Abbott is a bit shakey, but actress Christel Khalil, who has starred as the character since she was a mere 15, has plenty to celebrate.

Happy Birthday, Christel Khalil

That’s because she was born on November 30, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, which means that this talented performer turns 35 years old today! Khalil’s first acting role was Crystal in the FOX sitcom The Sinbad Show.

Subsequent parts included guest roles on series such as Family Matters, George & Leo, and feature films like Matilda, Dragon Fury, Milo, and Interview with the Assassin.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

In 2002, Khalil joined the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless and first appeared as Lily on August 15, 2002. Her initial run ended September 2, 2005, but she returned over one year later — November 7, 2006 — and remained for a further 12 years.

For her work as Lily, Khalil received a number of award nominations, two of which she won — the 2008 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series and the 2012 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

In August of 2018, Khalil made the decision to remove herself from her contract status and instead work on the CBS soap in a recurring capacity — as Lily went off to jail. But now Lily is not only free, but she’s also become one of Genoa City’s major power brokers — Chief Executive Officer of Chancellor-Winters.

Aside from Y&R, Khalil has also appeared on That’s So Raven, Malcolm in the Middle, NCIS: Los Angeles, and 2 Broke Girls. She voiced the role of Cornelia Hale on the children’s animated series W.I.T.C.H. and acted in a number of films, including Chronologia Human, Sorority Stalker, and We Need to Talk.

Soap Hub would like to wish Christel Khalil a very happy birthday, and you can, too, by clicking on the Twitter link below.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Click the link to send Christel Khalil a birthday tweet now: Happy Birthday @ChristelAdana! Have a wonderful day.