One More Round: Should Liz Webber and Nikolas Give Love Another GH Try?

Which time will prove the charm?

Photo by Soap Hub

Liz Webber and Nikolas Cassadine have been friends since they were teenagers. They became more than friends long enough for the two to be involved in a Who’s the Daddy storyline with Lucky Spencer.

General Hospital Polling

Little Aiden turned out to be Lucky’s (Jonathan Jackson), and Nik (Marcus Coloma) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) went back to being just friends. But should they consider giving love another try?

GH: Don’t Even Think About It

It wasn’t even close, as 81% of the audience insists Liz and Nikolas should remain just friends…and nothing else. Nikolas is much better with Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) — and he’s certainly got his hands full with Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), all locked up and pregnant. As for Elizabeth, she’s still mourning Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), and her recent trauma with her finally-seen parents means the last thing she needs is to revisit a relationship…that flopped the first time.

Liz Webber: Go For It

Only a much smaller 14% are excited about the idea of Liz and Nik rekindling their romance. There was always something between them, even while she was with Lucky, and they never fully got the chance to explore it, amongst all the Aiden drama. Now that paternity is no longer an issue, Nik and Liz can truly find out whether they work together long-term.

GH: Friends With Benefits

Liz and Nik absolutely cannot work together long term, a last place 5% of voters is dismissing. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a nice, hot, torrid, short affair. There was always chemistry between them. The kind that makes Nik almost the father of Liz’s son. Not the kind that involved playing house and somehow combining their four very different sons into one very dysfunctional household. This has short-term written all over it.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!