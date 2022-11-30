DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Nicole Will Be This Kind of Stepmom To Jada’s Baby

Will Nicole be a good or evil stepmother to Eric and Jada’s baby?

Photo by Soap Hub

Past DAYS spoilers were filled with Nicole Walker doing the stepmother thing. Kind of. She stole Sami Brady’s baby with EJ DiMera and passed little Sydney off as hers and EJ’s for almost a year. She also played house with Brady Black while they were on the run, and pretended to be toddler Tate’s Mommy. Now Nicole has another opportunity to take on the role. But this time it’s a little different…and more awkward.

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Mother Love

Nicole (Ariane Zucker) truly loved Sydney and tried to be as good of a mom to her as possible, before being forced to return the tot to Sami (Alison Sweeney). She also was happy to mother Tate along with her own Holly while Brady (Eric Martsolf) was giving up his own life in order to help Nicole hold onto her daughter.

And, as far as we know, Nicole has been a decent mother to Holly. Sure, they were both presumed dead for a while. But that’s a pretty common occurrence in Salem. And, yeah, she keeps giving the girl new stepdaddies.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

DOOL Spoilers: Revolving Dads

First, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), then Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and now Eric again. She admitted Holly was a bit confused by the whole thing, but then insisted she was fine. Which we have to take Nicole’s word for it since she won’t let us see Holly for ourselves.

DAYS Spoilers: Horse of a Different Color

But Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) baby with Eric is destined to be a different story. First of all, this child isn’t one Nicole can use for her own sake, like Sydney and Tate were. This baby is in the way of Nicole’s newfound happiness with Eric. Nicole resents it already and has made it clear she’d prefer if it was never born.

If this is how she acts when the child isn’t keeping her up at night crying, pouting, “You’re not my real mom,” or scheming to get Mommy and Daddy back together, can you imagine how resentful she’ll act once she’s forced to actually interact with the little one? She’ll put Cinderella’s stepmother to shame!

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.