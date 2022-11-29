GH Spoilers For November 30: Can Robert Save A Blazing Holly?

Is their love about to go up in flames?

Photo by Soap Hub

GH spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal a woman on fire (literally), a man wanting answers, some games of chance, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) just got Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) back after believing she was dead for two years and now she might end up dead for real as the gas leak she didn’t notice did its job. Now, Holly is on fire and it’s up to Robert and the Port Charles Police Department to find a way to save her.

GH spoilers say that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is absolutely livid. Is his Ice Princess on fire just like Holly? Will he ever find what he is looking for or did Holly have a plan for that?

General Hospital Spoilers: Chase Is Also Quite Livid

Now that Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) has confronted her with the truth, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) is forced to admit that she deleted that email from Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about writing a letter to the civilian review board.

Chase is furious with her for withholding the truth when she knows he would rather be a cop than a singer and GH spoilers tell us that BLQ is forced to face the consequences of her actions. Is this the end of her romance with Chase when it’s still so fresh and new? She should have known this would happen.

General Hospital: The Games People Play

It looks like Luigi’s and The Savoy are the only two places open on Thanksgiving in Port Charles as that’s where some of our favorites end up chasing away the holiday blues. Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) is ready for some poker, Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) is ready for some fun, Selina Wu (Lydia Look) is ready to make a deal with Victor, and Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) makes quite an offer.

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) seems to want to turn Liesl down until she talks about money. Is she ready to pay a man to be nice to her daughter? We’re sure that is just what Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) wants right now.

