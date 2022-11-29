B&B Spoilers for November 30: An Epic Fallout Destroys Lives

The truth hurts more than anyone could ever predict.

Photo by Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal lives will never be the same as Thomas Forrester’s scheme causes everyone to question everything.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is a lying liar who lies, and his secrets and schemes are about to destroy everyone he loves. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reels from his gross scheme, Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) faces the consequences of silence, and little Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) may never look at his daddy the same way again.

Bold and Beautiful: It’s All Over For Thomas

Thomas can try to come up with all the excuses and reasons he wants, but he did what he did, and he can’t take it back (does he even want to?). There simply is no righting this wrong. What’s worse, is he faked his whole “I’m a good guy now” persona, so how will anyone ever believe him after this?

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Thomas is losing the trust of everyone he holds dear…and, for what? So his mother could be happy? To get revenge on his stepmother? For the sake of the family name? Hate can do a lot of bad things to people, and Thomas has proven that hurt people hurt people, even when they don’t deserve to be hurt.

B&B Spoilers: Can Brooke Forgive?

Of course, the Forresters aren’t the only ones whose lives are about to turn upside down. Imagine what all this is going to be like for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She’ll soon learn of Thomas’s deceitful ways — and her husband’s lack of faith in her.

Will she still want Ridge back when she realizes he refused to let her clear her name and simply believed what Thomas put in front of him? Of course, that damning call was rather convincing, but he should know Brooke would never dare do something so dirty.

In case you are behind on The Bold and the Beautiful, let Soap Hub help catch you up on all the latest Los Angeles happenings. Each weekend, we publish the weekly recaps that let you know the biggest things that went down and help you to understand where the show is now. Check them out by clicking here.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!