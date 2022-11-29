Y&R Spoilers For November 30: Adam And Sally Clear The Air

Will clearing the air cause sparks to reignite?

The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, tease exes clearing the air while two couples teeter on the brink of breakups. You won’t want to miss a moment of this dramatic episode.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) clears the air with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), which is probably for the best. After all, his drunken, last-second proposal didn’t go over all that well with the job-hunting former executive. Sally let him know exactly how she felt about him doing that.

Perhaps after the air is cleared, they can have a real conversation about their future. It seems obvious that even though Sally enjoys her time with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), she still has big feelings for Adam. In fact, perhaps there’s a bit more that happens other than just laying things out on the table…like a kiss.

Young & Restless Spoilers: An Understanding

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) reach an understanding. She’s not thrilled with how their relationship has been going since he quit Chancellor-Winters. Plus, he’s been entirely preoccupied with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) lately. Her latest efforts to discuss it went badly when she and Billy each accused the other of some pretty awful things.

Then, there’s the little wrinkle of Daniel Romalotti’s (Michael Graziadei) return to Genoa City. Lily is clearly wondering if the grass is greener in somebody else’s yard. Will she and Billy call it quits and part amicably? Or will Lily keep trying to make things work with her unlikely beau?

Y&R Spoilers: Divided Loyalties

Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) questions Elena Dawson’s (Brytni Sarpy) loyalty. They haven’t fully recovered from their rift over Nate’s big bad plan for selling out his family — and Chancellor-Winters. Then, there’s the fact that Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) wants absolutely nothing to do with him, but Elena has remained friendly with her ex and across-the-hall neighbor.

Although Elena stood up for Nate a bit when Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) attacked him on Thanksgiving, Nate still seems to wonder if she’s fully on his side. Could this be what ends their relationship once and for all?

