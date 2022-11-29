DAYS Spoilers For November 30: Gabi and Stefan Bicker Over Her Wedding

The heat is on.

Photo by Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, tease snipping and snapping, secret sins confided, and a truth spoken. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) have yet another awkward cross, and as is their wont, they engage in a game of “I’m More Over You Than You’re Over Me So Put That in Your Pipe and Smoke It.” Neither one is particularly convincing, the sexual chemistry between them will be palpable, and one or both of them just may lean in for a slight smooch — and it wouldn’t be the first time.

DOOL Spoilers: Conspiracy Thriller

Opposite Gabi and Stefan’s bickering bickersons routine, Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) confronts her big bad brother Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and reveals that she knows all about his scheme to have Stefan conditioned into forgetting his love for Gabi. Not cool, she’ll tell him. Very not cool! Li will hardly be cowed. In point of fact, Li will put forth such a strong argument for why he did what he did — LOVE! — that Wendy will start to wonder whether or not coming clean is best for all involved.

Elsewhere, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) will be doing much the same with Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), but unlike Wendy, Johnny isn’t going to be so easily swayed. He’s not really going to care that EJ wasn’t in on the plan from the ground floor, and he’s not going to be easily convinced that keeping mum is the right thing to do. Sure, Gabi and Li seem really happy together, but it’s all predicated on a lie — and lies hurt!

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Baby Blues

While Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) has been busily anticipating the birth of his and Jada Hunter’s (Elia Cantu) baby, Jada’s been debating whether or not she really wants to keep it…and after Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) came a calling and started going on and on about how hard motherhood was, Jada seemed to get her answer.

How will Eric respond when he learns that Jada wants to “take care” of her pregnancy? More importantly, how will he react when/if he learns that it was his girlfriend that tipped the scales and snatched away his one chance to become a biological papa?

For more about what's happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories.

