No Mercy: This General Hospital Person Deserves Forgiveness The Least

Sorry seems to be the hardest word.

Photo by Soap Hub

General Hospital wouldn’t be General Hospital if the citizens of Port Charles weren’t constantly doing terrible things…while expecting to be forgiven for them in the end. It’s how killers and blackmailers and mobsters end up walking the streets, free and clear, year after year.

General Hospital Polling

Currently, we’ve got quite a few liars on the canvas running around Port Charles. Which one deserves forgiveness the least for what they’ve done?

GH Working for A Living

A little over half of you, 52%, are furious with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) keeping the news of Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) reinstatement to the police force from him, and think Chase should be equally as unforgiving once he finds out. Brook Lynn didn’t do it to protect him or even to help him. She did it because she would rather her boyfriend be a singer than a cop. And that’s just…petty.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Other General Hospital Mother

Less than half that number, 25%, are equally as angry with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) for not telling Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) what she learned about Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) being Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) biological mother. We’re not sure when Drew became the primary player in this drama, or what business it is of his. But far be it from us to tell you where to channel your wrath. Carly, it is!

GH Cheaters Never Prosper

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is cheating on Cameron Webber (William Lipton), 23% of the audience won’t be swayed. Sure, she’s technically not sleeping with Dex Heller (Evan Hofer)…yet. (Then again, she isn’t sleeping with Cam much, either.) But she is definitely covering for him, hiding him, and, oh, yeah, kissing him. That’s pretty much cheating in our book. And it should be in Cam’s, too. You just know she’s going to beg for forgiveness. Don’t fall for it, Cam!

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!