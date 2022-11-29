Good To See You: Who Should DAYS’ Bo Brady Reunite With First?

He’s got a lot of catching up to do!

Bo Brady is not only no longer dead, but he is headed home to Days of our Lives. Obviously, his most eagerly anticipated reunion is with his “Fancy Face,” Hope Williams Brady.

Days of our Lives Polling

While Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is a given, there are other important people for him to reconnect with in Salem, as well. Which reunion are you most looking forward to?

Bo Brady: Daddy’s Little Girl

A little over half of the viewers, 52%, are on the edge of their seats waiting for Bo (Peter Reckell) to come face to face with the daughter he never fully got a chance to raise, Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal). Ciara rode his motorcycle as a way to get close to her late dad. It’s how she met her husband. Ciara will be so happy to see Bo she might even feel compelled to change her baby boy’s name. After all, her daddy isn’t dead anymore!

Bro Code

Bo once thought John Black (Drake Hogysten) was his brother, Roman, and Bo and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) were once close as brothers. Before a fight over a woman led to Bo putting Steve’s eye out. They were reconciled before Bo’s “death” and a…coma angel?…Bo brought Steve’s son, Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), back to life. This is why 18% are looking forward to Bo’s reunion with his bros.

The Real DAYS Deal

Meanwhile, 16% prefer seeing how Bo reconnects with his real siblings, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans). With their parents, Shawn Brady Sr. (Frank Parker) and Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay) — don’t @me to remind that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) is Bo’s real dad; Shawn Brady is the man who raised him and who he named his son after, he’s the one both Bo and I consider his father — with Shawn and Caroline both gone now, his siblings are all Bo has left of his family.

DOOL: Big Boy

Only 14% are excited about Bo’s reunion with his son Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), although, at one time, they were a cute little team, “Papa” Bo and his little sidekick, living on a boat, and having adventures.

