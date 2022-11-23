The Bold and the Beautiful Star Henry Joseph Samiri Shares A Thanksgiving Treat

Make this sweet treat for your own Thanksgiving gathering!

Photo by Soap Hub

Henry Joseph Samiri is the hero on The Bold and the Beautiful as his character, Douglas, revealed that baby Phoebe was really baby Beth. Now, followers of the young actor’s social media know that Samiri has a secret too — a holiday recipe!

A Special Recipe From Henry Joseph Samiri

On his Instagram page, Samiri showed his talent for making Oreo turkeys. “HAPPY THANKSGIVING,” the actor posted. “I’m thankful for all of the love and support I get from all of you.”

As you can see in the video below, the BB actor shared his method on how to dress up cookies to give them a Thanksgiving theme. The first step, he says, is to get some candy corns and place them into the Oreo cookie’s icing (without separating the cookies).

The next step is to get some candy ‘eyes’ (we’re not sure where those come from!) and use icing to apply them to the cookies. Butterscotch chips or peanut butter applied to the face of the Oreos can create the look of a nose.

Lastly, you apply red icing to create, what Samiri adorably, calls the “gobble, gobble.” You can check out his full demonstration below to make your own Oreo turkeys!

Don’t miss any upcoming episodes of BB to see when Samiri will appear next as Douglas. Currently, Hope (Annika Noelle) is anxious to protect the little guy from his controlling dad, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), who continues to use his son as a bargaining chip to win Hope’s heart. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check local listings for air times.