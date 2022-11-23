Your 2022 Thanksgiving Week Soap Opera Guide

Will soaps or football be the name of the game this Thanksgiving?

It’s Thanksgiving week again when it’s hit or miss whether you’ll see your favorite soap opera air new episodes or air at all, and Soap Hub has the scoop on whether you can catch up on all the drama or just enjoy some sports.

The Turkey Week Soap Opera Schedule

In 2022, while no new soaps will be airing on broadcast television, Days of our Lives fans can see their favorites stream on Peacock with all new episodes on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

Watch Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) eavesdrop on a conversation between Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) that will leave her stunned, while Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) enjoy a second date right on time for the holiday. On Friday, Nicole and Jada have it out, and EJ DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel) spirals out of control after his mother’s alleged death.

Over at CBS, both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are completely pre-empted for college football on Thursday and NFL football on Friday. You can see new episodes again on November 28.

General Hosptial will air an encore episode on Thanksgiving from last year when Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) enjoyed their first turkey day as an official couple just as Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) returned to Port Charles. You can also relive Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) convoluted lies about who really fathered Bailey. On Friday, GH will also air football.

However, that doesn’t mean you won’t get an all-new episode of the Quartermaines ordering pizza, as this year, Port Charles will celebrate Thanksgiving on Tuesday, November 29. After all, Dante already said he and Sam are stopping there when they get sick of turkey everywhere else.

In the meantime, Soap Hub wishes all of you a very happy Thanksgiving 2022!

