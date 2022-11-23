Y&R Spoilers For November 28: Devon Comes Clean With Lily

He danced around the subject, but now it’s time for him to clue his sister in.

Photo by Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Monday, November 28, 2022, tease a brother finally coming clean, a promise from an untrustworthy source, and a serious interrogation. You won’t want to miss a moment of this drama-filled episode.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) comes clean with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). When Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) suddenly quit, Devon could’ve used that moment to tell his sister what really happened between him and his girlfriend. Instead, Devon chose to keep his cheating with Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) under wraps.

Now it’s time for Devon to pay the piper, and no doubt Lily, the businesswoman, won’t love how her brother’s messy personal life affected Chancellor-Winters, but then, that’s what happens with a family business. It’s not all fun and games, and things get complicated quickly. Devon will confess the whole unexpected affair with his sister, and it’s just a matter of time before others end up getting the scoop, and Devon and Abby are fully out to the world.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Promises Promises

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) makes a promise to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). He’s probably not too keen on hearing yet another promise from her, considering she’s broken so many. Thanksgiving certainly set an awkward tone for things with the family, too. But, Jack is even less keen on the idea of somebody hurting Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez). So he’ll once again allow Diane to snow him in the hopes of keeping ahead of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) and the threat he poses away from his household.

Y&R Spoilers: Questions

Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) interrogates Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). She had quite a lot to handle considering the revelations from Diane and Jack about Tucker’s interest in Jabot. There’s no doubt she won’t appreciate her ex trying to play her for the fool while she tries to…play him for the fool. Something tells us that these two have something big brewing with all this passionate dislike (or like) for each other. Will Ashley get anything useful out of Tucker during this round of questioning? Perhaps.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS.

