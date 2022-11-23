DAYS Spoilers For November 24: Rafe Hosts An Awkward Thanksgiving

They’ll all be most thankful when it’s over.

Photo by Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, November 24, 2022, tease hosting horrors, an invitation that should be scrutinized thoroughly, and a revelation that proves that karma is real and that it is indeed a bitch. You won’t want to miss a moment of this brand-new, holiday-themed episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Having already divested himself of Nicole Walker Soon-To-Be-No-Longer-Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) and the pumpkin pie she slaved over and presented as a peace offering, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) welcomes Gabi Hernandez No-Longer-But-Probably-Soon-To-Be-Again-DiMera (Camila Banus) and her intended Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) for Thanksgiving dinner.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

The plan…the hope is for a low-key holiday affair, but with the likes of Gabi in attendance, you can count on it being anything but. The odd intrusion of uninvited guests is also possible, as are troubles in the kitchen, and unfortunate slips of the tongue.

DOOL Spoilers: Lion’s Den

After the sterling success that was their first date, Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) invites Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) over to his family’s abode for a second one…and some leftover turkey. Stephanie, outnumbered by a whole bunch of Kiriakises — Kiriakisi? — what could possibly go wrong? Then again, what could possibly go right? Here’s hoping that if she says yes and that Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) has plenty of lemon bars on hand.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Major Inconvenience

Eavesdropper extraordinaire Nicole gets quite the earful while listening in on Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) private confab with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), AKA the mother of his unborn child, AKA the woman with whom he will be raising said child, AKA the woman whom Nicole must destroy if she wants a shot at happiness with the love of her life.

DOOL Spoilers: A Man In Need

Elsewhere, a despondent, mournful EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) finds himself leaning on, of all people, former mother-in-law Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall). Well, maybe it’s not so odd. Sure, Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) was an acquired taste, but after all these years, Marlena had finally acquired it, so color her all kinds of sad that she’s gone to meet her maker…and Elvis.

Note: A daily recap will not be published on Thursday, November 24, 2022. You will find a summary of that episode’s happenings in Soap Hub’s weekly Days of our Lives round-up published on Saturday afternoon.

In case you missed it, there were some incredible performances last week on Days of our Lives and Soap Hub had a hard time choosing exactly who should be awarded Performer of the Week honors. Find out which actor made the cut and why by clicking here.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!