Whatever Happened To Mariah Copeland and Tessa’s Y&R Adoption Plans?

Where’s the drama?

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter started talking about becoming moms even before they tied the knot on The Young and the Restless. Mariah was still missing her baby Bowie (really Dominic Many Names) and Tessa was looking for something to do after losing her voice and not being able to perform for a while.

A Young and the Restless Mystery

Neither is a great reason to become parents, but the show went ahead and had Christine Blair Williams (Lauralee Bell) announce that she’d found a birth mother interested in meeting them. They even moved out of their smaller apartment above the coffee house, and into the tack house, so they could have more room. And then….hmm.

Young & Restless: Next Steps

And then…nothing happened. Did Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) ever make contact with the birth mother? How did it go? Did they hit it off? Are they adopting her child? Is the baby already born? Whose baby is it?

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter: Point of Order

It sure would be a letdown if Mariah and Tessa go through the whole process off-camera, then just show up, say at Thanksgiving or Christmas, with their little bundle of joy. And nothing is ever said about it again. Sure, that’s really nice in the real world. But this is a soap! We need drama!

Surely, the birth mother or father should be…someone. Maybe it’s a girl who was trafficked into prostitution the way Tessa’s sister, Crystal, was. Maybe it’s someone from Mariah’s days in a cult or an escapee from one. Will Mariah and Tessa see so much of themselves in the girl’s past that they become too sympathetic and urge her to keep the child? Will this cause trouble in their marriage? Give us something!

Young & the Restless: Coincidence

Real life is full of coincidences. Soaps aren’t. Or shouldn’t be. Can we draw some hope from the fact that Mariah and Tessa came upon a baby to adopt only a few weeks before Audra Charles (Zuleika Silver) told Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) he’d left her pregnant — but that she’d had a miscarriage? The timing could work. And it could add a lot of drama. Come on, Y&R, give us something!

