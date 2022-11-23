Why Is General Hospital Punishing Back-Burnered Alexis Davis?

This woman should be front and center — not falling from the back-burner off the stove!

Alexis Davis is a lawyer. That is the first thing that General Hospital needs to get straight when writing this character. She is not a reporter, she is not an editor, she is not a journalist. Alexis is a lawyer. She is a messy lawyer, she is a brilliant lawyer, and she needs to get back to being a lawyer. She also needs a storyline. A real storyline. Where she gets to be a lawyer — one who is preferably on the front burner.

General Hospital Relegates Alexis Davis To A Talk To

It wasn’t that long ago when we watched Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) fall back into drinking after her newest boyfriend, Neil Byrne (Joe Flanigan), died in her bed after a hot night of sex. Learning she had osteoporosis drove her further into despair, and it all led to a crazed drunken moment in which she stabbed Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) with a syringe believing that he was Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and about to hurt her daughter, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco).

Alexis plead guilty, had an abbreviated run in Pentonville that turned into a longer stay in Spring Ridge where characters came and went and told Alexis their problems in the rec room for months on end. We thought we were finally getting somewhere when Alexis was released and struck up a friendship with former cult guru, Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel), a woman who nearly had Alexis’s daughter, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) raped, but who seemed to be reforming herself with a job at Spring Ridge.

That’s also when GH decided that Alexis could no longer be a lawyer and had to be the new editor of the Invader because the writers couldn’t find any loopholes in the fictional world of Upstate New York that would allow her to have her law license back. Unfortunately, when GH finally decided to reveal that it was Harmony who killed Neil, we never even got the full fallout from that as Nancy Lee Grahn was recovering from back surgery, and Stephanie Erb temporarily stepped in to play Alexis. Since Grahn’s return, it’s been nothing but disappointment after disappointment for fans of this longtime vibrant character.

Alexis Needs A Real Purpose…And A Real Love Interest

For months on end, we’ve been lucky if we have seen Alexis once every couple of weeks, and nearly every time we have seen her, she’s been stuck in banter with Gregory Chase in what seems like a forced pairing. While Gregory Harrison is a fine actor, he just doesn’t seem right for Alexis.

He’s also condescending to her when he doesn’t need to be and acts like he has to mansplain everything to her when Alexis is a woman who has never, ever needed mansplaining. Of course, this makes Gregory very much like his son, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton), who mansplains everything to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), another woman who doesn’t need a man to inform her all about the ins and outs of life.

Currently, Alexis is the journalist with a lawyer’s instinct trying to lure a serial killer known as The Hook out of hiding. But, this only happens every seven to 10 days or so when A-the soap remembers there is a serial killer out there in Port Charles and B-remembers it made Alexis part of this story.

Outside bantering with Gregory about running The Invader and finding The Hook, Alexis has not had a story that has been about her and nobody but her for nearly a year. Even the Neil death reveal arc that was about Alexis was taken over by Carly Spencer because nearly every story is taken over by Carly. It’s time for Alexis to have her own story, find a man who is her true match, and just be the lawyer we remember and that she was always meant to be.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC.

