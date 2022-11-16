B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’

The James Bond franchise alum went through a harrowing ordeal on an L.A. freeway.

Going against the fictional villains in a James Bond film (never mind going up against the likes of Brooke Logan in an attempt to snare Ridge Forrester) should have been the most terrifying thing Denise Richards experienced but instead, a real-life road rage incident on Monday shook up The Bold and the Beautiful star.

Denise Richards: Victim of Road Rage

The website TMZ was the first to report the incident of road rage ended in gunfire, with a bullet hitting the backend of the driver’s side of the truck her husband Aaron Phypers was driving. The site reports that the couple was headed to Popsicle Studio L.A., and that Phypers was having a hard time finding it, causing a driver to get frustrated and shout at them while trying to squeeze past them.

Phypers let the car pass, but that wasn’t enough for the put-out driver, who then shot at them, understandably shaking up Richards, who was reportedly sobbing when she arrived on set. Luckily, no one was injured, but someone in production did call 911. TMZ said it was unclear if a police report was filed or not.

Having to go through that experience wasn’t enough to cause some online trolls to have compassion for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. The actress shared a horrible mean tweet from Twitter user Andrew von Raus who replied to a local CBS Los Angeles tweet about the incident, “Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly.”

In retweeting it, Denise Richards responded by saying, “Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck.” She did include an expletive after, but you can see that below. Soap Hub sends our thoughts to the actress and her husband after their harrowing ordeal.

