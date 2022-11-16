This could be Genoa City’s real power pairing!

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Sally Finally Finds the Right Mentor Soap Hub

Sally Spectra is one of the few people in Genoa City who realizes that she doesn’t, in fact, know everything. Sally is constantly looking for mentors to emulate and learn from. And Y&R spoilers are teasing that she’s finally, after many false starts, found the right one.

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Wrong Turn

Sally (Courtney Hope) struck up a friendship — and the potential for more — with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Yet, despite Bergman lighting up for the first time around a new co-star in years, that relationship was scuttled when Sally dared upset Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) beloved Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier). The same thing kept Sally from working under Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman). Also, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) constantly bad-mouthing Sally didn’t help.

Young and the Restless: Close But No Cigar

Chelsea resented Sally because the latter was involved with Chelsea’s ex, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Adam seemed like just what Sally needed. He got her. He didn’t judge her. And vice-versa. But Adam imploded that relationship, leaving Sally at loose ends yet again.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Y&R Spoilers: Let the Right One In

But Sally is not one to go down without a fight. When she saw Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) walk into Society, she staged a whole conversation, making it sound like she was the most in-demand executive in Wisconsin, if not the entire United States. Jill wondered if the entire act was for her benefit. Sally had no problem admitting that it was. Jill appreciated that.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Takes One To Know One

We think Jill should appreciate quite a few things about Sally. She should certainly relate to her more than she does to her current Chosen One, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Sure, Lily is great. But Jill should see more of herself in Sally. This is a partnership that could enrich both women. Sally has so much to learn from Jill!

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!