The past can make the present stories more compelling.

Why We Want More Days of our Lives Blasts From the Past Soap Hub

Wasn’t it wonderful to see clips from the first episode of Days of our Lives in honor of the show’s anniversary last week? We got to see a young Julie, from before she was played by Susan Seaforth Hayes. We got to see young(er) Tom Horton instead of just hearing the voice of Macdonald Carey, and the late Mickey Horton, played by the role’s originator, John Clarke. We didn’t mind that Julie was remembering scenes she wasn’t there to witness! Who cares? We need more such flashbacks.

Days of our Lives: Short-Term Memory Loss

It’s not that DAYS doesn’t show flashbacks. DAYS shows…so…many…flashbacks. But they’re usually flashbacks of something that happened the day before. We’re not Guy Pearce from Memento. We can remember something that happened yesterday. Last week. Even last month!

What we want to see is the really classic stuff…which is influencing what we see on the screen today. Tying the current storylines to those of yesteryear is a wonderful way to see how things come full circle in Salem.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

DAYS: Remember When

One of the most beautiful things about soaps is that when they talk about something that happened 20 years ago, they don’t have to hire younger actors to re-stage the action or bury the middle-aged performers in a ton of makeup. Remember when Orpheus (George DelHoya) ranted about how he kidnapped Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall) to be a surrogate mother to his children, including Evan (Brock Kelly)? There is actually footage of that!

When Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) thought she was Renée DuMonde (Philece Sampler) and was in love with Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), we could have seen that too, as well as the early days of Tony and Anna DiMera’s (Leann Hunley) romance.

There is so much opportunity to enrich every story beat, we hate that flashbacks are used too stingily. Please give us the opportunity to say, “Thanks for the memories!”

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!