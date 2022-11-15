Is Douglas Forrester the Moral Center on Bold and the Beautiful?

It’s time for Douglas Forrester to save the day!

Douglas Forrester may have lost his mother, Caroline Spencer, to that great soap in the sky, but the lesson she taught her son on The Bold and the Beautiful remains with him. What was that lesson? “Always tell the truth.” Once again, Douglas is being put in the position of being B&B’s truthsayer and moral center.

Douglas Forrester — To Tell the Truth

“Dad called CPS on himself?” is going to be the new “Baby Beth is alive” on the show. Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) came to the conclusion that his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), used the voice-altering app on his phone after opening up some files on his device.

Now that he knows it was his father — and not Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) — who made that call, Douglas is, once again, thrust into the position of doing the right thing and holding his unethical father accountable. Viewers recall the last time that Douglas had a secret, he didn’t stop until the adults finally believed him.

“Baby Beth Is Alive!”

Douglas had learned that his dad knew that baby Beth, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) daughter, hadn’t died soon after childbirth. Thomas threatened his son not to say a word about any of this, but Douglas recalled his mother telling him to always tell the truth.

Thomas did his level best to keep Douglas from blabbing the truth, but as soon as he was alone with his uncle Liam, Douglas spoke the immortal words, “Baby Beth is alive.” He persisted until Liam finally opened his mind and his heart to the possibility that what he was saying was true. Now, Thomas is telling Douglas that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about regarding the voice app mimicking Brooke’s voice when it was really Thomas who made the call.

“I’m not a dummy, Dad,” Douglas Forrester said. “Grandma Brooke’s call? That was the processed voice — not the original…I heard you. You made that call in her voice. You did it so that Granddad would get mad and want to be with Grandma Taylor instead. Admit it.”

Douglas Forrester Holds the Key to Honesty

We can only imagine Caroline is smiling down on her son, Douglas Forrester, from soap opera heaven, pleased that he wants to do the moral thing on B&B. He’s really one of the few, if not only, characters that do. Eric Forrester (John McCook) entered an extramarital affair with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) while still married to Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) lied to the police as he tried to cover up what he thought was Liam mowing down Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero) with his car.

There’s more! Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) may be a world-renowned psychiatrist, but let’s not forget she shot Bill and has never had to pay for that. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is someone to steer clear of if you value your life. And while Brooke is innocent of calling Child Protective Services (CPS) on Thomas, veteran B&B fans recall that she withheld a letter from Ridge to Caroline (Douglas’s late great aunt) in an attempt to snare Ridge for herself!

Let’s face it — there aren’t many moral characters on B&B. However, as long as we have Douglas Forrester, a young man trapped in a world he never made, there is hope (for the future) that at least one person will do the right thing!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

# The Bold and the Beautiful# Soap Operas# Caroline Spencer# Douglas Forrester# Henry Joseph Samiri

