GH Star Lisa LoCicero Shares News of a Deep, Personal Loss Soap Hub

Lisa LoCicero, who plays Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine on General Hospital, is as devoted to family as her character is. Sadly, the actress has suffered a deep, personal loss.

Lisa LoCicero Pays Tribute to Her Late Father

She shared the news on Instagram as part of the healing process. “I?d hoped this moment would never come,” LoCicero began. “The best dad a girl could ever hope for passed away peacefully, as he lived his life…surrounded by the love of his family. It still seems unreal that I am finally a member of this sad club. I?m so old it just felt like I?d go on having a dad forever…

“As other members of this club have told me, the grief comes in waves, and it?s not what you expect,” the actress continued. “Time to grow up a little more, even at my age! Thank you dad, for setting the bar high, for protecting me and always showing us how much we were cherished. I will remember you in healthy, smiling years before time took so many of the things you enjoyed. Death, like all important things is as common as dirt and yet completely unbelievable.”

Touching Last Words

LoCicero ended her post with the words, “I’ll always have you with me Dad…” Check out her post below to see a slideshow of photos of her beloved father.

Several of the actress’s co-stars shared their support for Lisa LoCicero. “Love you ma,” wrote TV son Dominic Zamprogna, who plays LoCicero’s on-screen son Dante Falconeri. He included three heart emojis in his post. “Thank you son…I know you get it,” LoCicero responded.

Lisa LoCicero Daytime Pals Offer Condolences

“So sorry for your loss Lisa,” wrote Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain). “Sending lots of love to you and your family.” Other familiar names who expressed condolences on her post include Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), Laura Wright (Carly Spencer), Jessica Collins (ex-Dinah Lee Mayberry, Loving; ex-Avery Clarke, The Young and the Restless), and Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott, Y&R; ex-Patrick Drake, GH).

Soap Hub joins Lisa LoCicero’s friends, co-workers, and family in sending sincere condolences at this difficult time.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.