Actors continued to pay tribute to John Aniston as news spread of his passing.

Days of our Lives and Stars Pay Tribute To The Late John Aniston Soap Hub

On Monday, November 14, after Jennifer Aniston revealed the news that her beloved father, John Aniston, had passed away on November 11, the show released a special tribute to their legendary star. Tributes continued to pour in from those who adored this incredible actor.

John Aniston — In Tribute

The show decided to rerelease the incredible heartwarming package that was created by The Daytime Emmy Awards in recognition of his 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. “Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on,” they wrote.

Next up was the Daytime Emmys saying, “The entire @TheEmmys community mourns the passing of @DaysPeacock legend John Aniston, our 2022 #DaytimeEmmys Lifetime Achievement honoree and a true #EmmyIcon in every respect. #RIP.” Soon actors followed suit, sharing their recollections of a mentor, co-star, and friend.

“Rest in Peace John??,” shared Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) on Instagram. “It was an Honor knowing you & working with you . Thank you for Always being so Kind & for Always making me laugh .XOXO You will be Greatly missed ?.”

Eric Martsolf (Brady Black) shared a video where he talked about Aniston, along with the caption, “I will miss this gentle giant so much. He reminded me that ‘work’ can be ‘play’; and we are so damn lucky to do what we do. Thank you Grandpa Vic for allowing me to play with you over the years?.”

Martsolf’s TV half-sister, Martha Madison (Belle Black Brady), shared the DAYS tribute and added her own saying, “John was funny and sharp and an inspiration to all of us. You always knew you were going to laugh a lot when you had scenes with him. Sending my love to his fans, friends and family. #RIP #Days ??”

Martsolf’s TV mom, Staci Greason, who played Victor’s daughter, Isabella, wrote on Twitter, “He played my father on days of our lives. He was very kind. I?m so sorry Jennifer ?”

Bill Hayes (Doug Williams) and wife Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) chose Instagram to pay tribute to their longtime co-star: “A tall tree has fallen in the forest of imagination, where we wander in memory for the pleasure of recalling moments and people we love. For the cast crew and numberless fans of John Aniston, sometimes Victor Kiriakis, he will always be there, with a hero?s handsome good looks and a villain?s scathing wit! ‘Did he really say that!?’ ‘We?re we shocked?’ ‘Did we laugh?’ Oh, yes yes yes. Thank you, John, for decades of drama that were mostly a dream- and days of delight that were as real as could be. Sleep well ??”

“This man taught me so much,” said Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton) on his Instagram account. “The best joke teller in the world. A master Actor. A great man. RIP.”

Kassie DePaiva, who played Eve Donovan, a thorn in Victor’s side from time to time, shared on Twitter, “A truly amazing man. Kind, generous, funny, and talented. I was so blessed to have gotten to work with him. RIP my friend.”

Sarah Joy Brown, who played Madison James in Salem, wrote, “John Aniston was one of the kindest, most generous actors I?ve worked with. Such a gentleman. I loved sharing scenes with him & seeing his smiling face on set. He certainly made me feel at home on ?Days? from day 1 & I appreciated him. Rest in peace John.”

Brandon Beemer (Shawn-Douglas Brady) shared, “RIP to the Legendary John Aniston ? You will never be forgotten.. This is a hole in every Days family hearts? ? You have entertained us all for 40 plus years and you definitely were Amazing at all you did! Fly with the angels ??”

Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) wrote, “Rest In Peace, John. ??? It was a pleasure working you. You were always so kind and made everyone around you laugh. You will be missed!!”

Kate Linder, who is Esther Valentine on The Young and the Restless, shared her condolences along with a photo of herself with Aniston. “My heart goes out to @johnaniston_official #familyandfriends?? I had the honor of working with him. #talented #kind #giving #caring #hewillbesorelymissed #rip #johnaniston?? @dayspeacock @youngandrestlesscbs”

Y&R also tweeted, “Our condolences to @DaysPeacock family on the passing of the legendary John Aniston.”

Soap Hub joins their tributes in remembering the legendary actor and sending his family and friends our sincere condolences. See all the above tributes and more down below.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!