B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 14: Panic, Passion, And A Proposal Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for November 14 – 18, 2022, promise Ridge Forrester giving Taylor Hayes what she wants, Brooke Logan’s heart shattering once again, and Thomas Forrester feeling the heat.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) signed the annulment papers and set Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) free, but that doesn’t mean she’s done fighting. She goes straight after Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and confronts him about his role in the destruction of her marriage. Sure, she basically despises her (former) stepchildren, but that doesn’t mean they are allowed to ruin her life!

Brooke is a woman on a mission to get to the truth and reclaim her destiny, Thomas be damned! She is done with his games and his shenanigans! Of course, Thomas is done with her too, and will do whatever it takes to keep his secret and keep his father dedicated to his mother. Brooke best be careful because there’s no telling how low Thomas will go.

Bold and Beautiful: Moving On

As for Ridge, he throws caution to the wind, gets down on one knee, and asks Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) to be his bride. The ink on his annulment papers isn’t even dry, but hey, you only live once, right? And, we all know how much Ridge hates being alone.

In true Taylor fashion, she’ll want it to be real so badly she’ll say yes. She may not have Ridge’s whole heart, but Taylor will have his ring and his last name, and that’s good enough. She’s wanted this for so long and is so blinded by love she’ll turn a blind eye to this whole romance being nothing more than a rebound.

B&B Spoilers: A Scheme Begins To Unravel

The rushed engagement takes everyone by storm, as you can expect. Eyebrows will raise, jaws will drop, and there will be questions. Lots and lots of questions. How can Ridge go from loving one woman to marrying another all within a matter of weeks? Ridge finally gives them an answer and tells those closest to him all about that Child Protective Services call.

Will this lead to the walls closing in on Thomas? His dirty deed was all fine and good when Ridge was keeping it to himself, but if this hits Brooke’s ears, it could all come crashing down. Thomas initiates a plan to cover his tracks. Will it work, or is it too little, too late?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Odds & Ends

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) takes it upon herself to share Ridge’s engagement news with Brooke. Better it comes from her compassionate sister than someone else, right? Poor Brooke is understandably heartbroken.

Later in the week, Brooke and Ridge share a tearful goodbye as they officially (as if the annulment wasn’t enough) close this chapter in their life. Grab your tissues for these emotional scenes!

