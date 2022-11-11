Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens.

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Beginnings and Endings Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for November 14– November 18, 2022, tease the end of the road for two romantic pairings, a hint of couples to be, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Not only does Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) clear her remaining possessions from the home that they once shared, but she also informs Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) that she’s resigning her position as in-house counsel for Chancellor-Winters — all the better to put space between them as she embarks on her new life in Virginia. What remains to be seen, is whether or not Devon will accept the new status quo.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Planning Ahead

Having asked for space to calm his anger and clear his head, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) returns to Abby and announces that he’s come to a decision: he wants to end their marriage. When Abby pushes back, insisting that there’s still something that can be salvaged, Chance floats the idea that she should make a real go of it with Devon, the man with whom she seems far more compatible. Will his words hit home and set Abby on a new path?

Y&R Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Y&R news, Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) helps Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) plan her future — hopefully, the two realize that there’s a Chief Operating Officer position going spare at Chancellor-Winters — Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) grows suspicious of her live-in lover, and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) share a heated exchange — and not for either the first or the last time.

Meanwhile, look for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) to attempt — emphases on attempt — to come together for Chelsea Lawson’s (Melissa Claire Egan) sake.

Finally, Y&R spoilers have Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) sharing further shocking news with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) — might she be poised to throw Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John), who’s planning a hostile takeover of Jabot, well and truly under the bus? — and issuing a threat to her aforementioned former partner-in-crime.

