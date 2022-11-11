GH Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Secrets and Confrontations

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens.

The GH spoilers for November 14 – November 18, 2022, tease stymied progress, a much-appreciated assist, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) meet face-to-face for the first time since the latter was shuttered off to Pentonville, and though the longing and the sexual tension between them are painfully evident, neither seem poised to broach the subject — which does really negate the point of the two coming together in the first place.

General Hospital Spoilers: Three’s Company

In a bid to track down her biological parents, Willow Tait (Kately MacMullen) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) endeavor to begin at the beginning — or, more precisely, the commune where Willow is under the impression she was born. Joining the truth seekers in their efforts is none other than Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), apparently in want of something to do since his attempts at making a real go of it at Aurora Media have failed so spectacularly.

GH Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other GH spoilers news, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) marks a sad milestone, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) learns of Josslyn Jacks’s (Eden McCoy) attempt to play Florence Nightingale, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) turns to a friend for help — he has one of those?! — and Laura Collins (Genie Francis) calls it as she sees it.

Also, look for Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) to issue Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) an ultimatum, and for Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) to put Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) on the spot. Might he finally be giving credence to Laura’s theory that something isn’t copacetic with the supposed amnesiac?

Meanwhile, a slip of the tongue gives Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) pause where Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) is concerned. Might she rumble both his subterfuge — keeping mum his and Mac Scorpio’s (John J. York) biological ties — and his reason for employing it — which is the sincere hope that he can get his grasping mitts on that $35 million dollar bauble currently in Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) possession?

Finally, General Hospital spoilers have a mysterious figure approaching Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) — but who could it be? The hook-wielding menace who’s been slicing and dicing their way through Port Charles? An ally — or possibly a foe — in her pursuit of justice for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes)? Someone else entirely? Tune in to find out!

