DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Capers, Guilt, and a Baby Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for November 14 – November 18, 2022, tease complications aplenty, a supercouple on a super-secret caper, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

DAYS Spoilers Highlight

In light of Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) sharing with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) her desire to end their association — read: marriage — so that she might be with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) — the true love of her life — Eric readies himself to do much the same with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). But Jada has quite the reality check for her wayward lover: she’s pregnant, and the baby is most definitely his.

DOOL Spoilers: Room For One More

Having been alerted to Tripp Johnson’s (Lucas Adams) predicament by Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) — who swears that EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) kidnapped their son just cause — Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) readies to undertake a rescue mission — but he won’t be alone. Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) isn’t about to sit at home and wait for news, good or bad. She’s coming with Steve, and she’s going to prove herself invaluable whether he likes it or not.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other DAYS spoilers news, Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) proves indispensable to Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) in the wake of Chanel Dupree’s (Raven Bowens) arrest while Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) *shock and horror* throws his support behind Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). Also, look for Rafe and Eric to share an awkward cross.

Meanwhile, with Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) MIA and incommunicado, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) grows increasingly concerned that his schemes have been rumbled — here’s hoping that he doesn’t deduce the two junior sleuths’ location [Jakarta] or the purpose for their visit [to locate and question Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton)].

Finally, DAYS spoilers have Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna Fredricks DiMera (Leann Hunley) appealing to EJ’s better angels — fat chance! — and Ava falling even further under “Charlie’s” (Mike Manning) malignant sway. This does not bode well for either Tripp or Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk).

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

