Katherine Kelly Lang Recalls When Sheila and Brooke Were B&B Pals Soap Hub

The invention of BeLieF, a solution that, when applied to fabric, makes it wrinkle-free, was groundbreaking in many ways on The Bold and the Beautiful. The tale called for Katherine Kelly Lang to enter a new arena as Brooke Logan fought like never before. Lang tells Soap Hub that the complex tale resulted in, among other things, Brooke’s now adversary being her ally.

Katherine Kelly Lang — Who Truly Created BeLieF

It may have seemed like a stretch for Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) new bride to come and work at Forrester Creations, given her chemist background, but the story needed to have Brooke interacting with Ridge (he is her destiny, after all) so, Brooke was placed in a lab at Forrester and started fiddling away.

In reality, Brooke’s area of expertise did the Forresters a world of financial good. She created a solution that, when applied to linen, made the fabric rumple-free. The invention was ground-breaking and revolutionized the fashion industry. But…it came at multiple prices.

Destiny Destroyed Brooke and Eric’s Marriage

Instead of celebrating her creation with her husband, Brooke got together with Ridge to toast her success. And make no mistake — even though Ridge came in at the end, this was Brooke’s creation. “[Ridge] wasn’t helping her do anything [to help],” Lang tells Soap Hub. “Once Brooke discovered [BeLieF], she brought Ridge in, and then, of course, they ended up making love on the [lab] floor. But he had nothing to do with making BeLieF.”

Ridge and Brooke’s lovemaking ended Eric and Brooke’s marriage. Poor Eric’s hand literally shook when Brooke entered his office and informed him that their union was over. As Brooke wasn’t a contracted employee as Eric’s then-wife, it turned out that she — not the Forresters — owned the BeLieF patent.

After some heated discussions in the presence of lawyers and once Brooke and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) were done slapping each other, Brooke successfully negotiated 51% of Forrester stock away from the people she felt had betrayed her.

Katherine Kelly Lang Recalls Sheila & Brooke as Pals

Naturally, as their new boss, Brooke needed a liaison to act as a buffer between her and the Forresters. She chose, ironically, Eric’s then-new wife — Sheila Carter Forrester (Kimberlin Brown) — the woman who would later shoot Brooke and then switch labels on a bottle of bubbly to get Brooke drunk.

“She was a good liaison,” Lang recalls of Sheila working with Brooke in happier times. “She was good at that. I wish that part had lasted a little bit longer.”

