Rose had done her research, but she wasn’t expecting Irna to question her on this.

Go On Pretending: Meeting the Great Irna Phillips Soap Hub

Irna was looking at Rose now the way Mama had when Rose first returned home 10 years ago, humiliated and humbled. A combination of disappointment, self-satisfaction and she couldn’t help thinking, disappointment that Rose had failed, even if that was exactly what Mama had expected. Rose couldn’t stand up to Mama. She’d seen what happened that one time she’d tried. But Rose could stand up to Irna. She’d already made a fool of herself. Foolishness, she had great experience with.

Instead of lowering her head, Rose raised her formidable chin — and the nose that came with it. Instead of slumping her shoulders, she squared them. Instead of meekly avoiding Irna’s gaze, she met it. “I’m Rose Janowtiz. We had an appointment for…” she consulted her watch. “Twenty minutes ago.”

“Twenty-two,” Irna corrected. Rose wasn’t sure if she was being put in her place — or complimented.

Irna and Rose Cooperman exchanged a silent look across the desk, which, nonetheless, conveyed whatever Irna deemed necessary. The assistant stood, tucked her steno pad under one arm, and headed for the door, discreetly closing it behind her.

Irna barely waited for the other woman to depart before demanding, “I have your writing sample?”

“I sent it in. As requested.”

Irna was still sitting, but she’d made no gesture for Rose to do the same. Would it be presumptuous of Rose to take the initiative? Presumptuousness, Rose also had a great deal of experience with. She assumed the spot Irna’s preferred Rose had occupied earlier. When Irna didn’t snap for her to stand at attention, Rose chose to interpret it as a sign of approval.

The grand dame dug around in the stack of papers to her left and wrenched out a script Rose recognized as her own. The paper was onion-skin translucent, but it was the best Rose could afford.

Irna did a double-take, blinking as if to clear blurry vision. “It’s not in English.”

...TAP HERE TO CONTINUE READING