Go On Pretending: Meeting the Great Irna Phillips

Soap Hub

Rose had done her research, but she wasn’t expecting Irna to question her on this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tT5aD_0j4svlDn00
Go On Pretending: Meeting the Great Irna PhillipsSoap Hub

Irna was looking at Rose now the way Mama had when Rose first returned home 10 years ago, humiliated and humbled. A combination of disappointment, self-satisfaction and she couldn’t help thinking, disappointment that Rose had failed, even if that was exactly what Mama had expected. Rose couldn’t stand up to Mama. She’d seen what happened that one time she’d tried. But Rose could stand up to Irna. She’d already made a fool of herself. Foolishness, she had great experience with.

Instead of lowering her head, Rose raised her formidable chin — and the nose that came with it. Instead of slumping her shoulders, she squared them. Instead of meekly avoiding Irna’s gaze, she met it. “I’m Rose Janowtiz. We had an appointment for…” she consulted her watch. “Twenty minutes ago.”

“Twenty-two,” Irna corrected. Rose wasn’t sure if she was being put in her place — or complimented.

Irna and Rose Cooperman exchanged a silent look across the desk, which, nonetheless, conveyed whatever Irna deemed necessary. The assistant stood, tucked her steno pad under one arm, and headed for the door, discreetly closing it behind her.

Irna barely waited for the other woman to depart before demanding, “I have your writing sample?”

“I sent it in. As requested.” 

Irna was still sitting, but she’d made no gesture for Rose to do the same. Would it be presumptuous of Rose to take the initiative? Presumptuousness, Rose also had a great deal of experience with. She assumed the spot Irna’s preferred Rose had occupied earlier. When Irna didn’t snap for her to stand at attention, Rose chose to interpret it as a sign of approval.

The grand dame dug around in the stack of papers to her left and wrenched out a script Rose recognized as her own. The paper was onion-skin translucent, but it was the best Rose could afford.

Irna did a double-take, blinking as if to clear blurry vision. “It’s not in English.”

...TAP HERE TO CONTINUE READING

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Soap Operas# Irna Phillips# Novel# Alina Adams# Go on Pretending

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6497 followers

More from Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 14: Panic, Passion, And A Proposal

It’s going to be a roller-coaster of emotions next week!. B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 14: Panic, Passion, And A ProposalSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for November 14 – 18, 2022, promise Ridge Forrester giving Taylor Hayes what she wants, Brooke Logan’s heart shattering once again, and Thomas Forrester feeling the heat.

Read full story
3 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Beginnings and Endings

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Beginnings and EndingsSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for November 14– November 18, 2022, tease the end of the road for two romantic pairings, a hint of couples to be, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
3 comments

GH Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Secrets and Confrontations

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. GH Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Secrets and ConfrontationsSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for November 14 – November 18, 2022, tease stymied progress, a much-appreciated assist, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Capers, Guilt, and a Baby

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens. DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 14: Capers, Guilt, and a BabySoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for November 14 – November 18, 2022, tease complications aplenty, a supercouple on a super-secret caper, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

Katherine Kelly Lang Recalls When Sheila and Brooke Were B&B Pals

It all helped create the storylines of today. Katherine Kelly Lang Recalls When Sheila and Brooke Were B&B PalsSoap Hub. The invention of BeLieF, a solution that, when applied to fabric, makes it wrinkle-free, was groundbreaking in many ways on The Bold and the Beautiful. The tale called for Katherine Kelly Lang to enter a new arena as Brooke Logan fought like never before. Lang tells Soap Hub that the complex tale resulted in, among other things, Brooke’s now adversary being her ally.

Read full story

A 35-Year-Old Tristan Rogers Story Surprises Fans…and Emma Samms

Tristan Rogers made a move long ago that kept Holly and Robert’s love intact. A 35-Year-Old Tristan Rogers Story Surprises Fans…and Emma SammsSoap Hub. It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost four decades since General Hospital took a chance and paired dashing Robert Scorpio with his “late” best friend Luke Spencer’s lady, Holly Sutton, and fireworks erupted. It’s no secret that viewers have always had a special place in their hearts for Tristan Rogers and Emma Samms and now the actors had a chance to thank them.

Read full story

Steve Burton ‘Really Excited’ to Re-Join DAYS as Harris Michaels

Steve Burton is coming back to daytime as DAYS’ Harris Michaels. Steve Burton ‘Really Excited’ to Re-Join DAYS as Harris MichaelsSoap Hub. Steve Burton reprised his role as Harris Michaels on Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem 2 last summer, and now he’s going to make his stay in Salem a more permanent one.

Read full story
1 comments

B&B Spoilers for November 9: Carter Walton Ruins Brooke’s Entire Day

Brooke’s heart is about to shatter into a million little pieces. B&B Spoilers for November 9: Carter Walton Ruins Brooke’s Entire DaySoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, promise the days of Brooke Logan Forrester using her fancy last name are coming to an end.

Read full story
9 comments

Y&R Spoilers For November 9: Jack Gives Adam Love Advice

Y&R Spoilers For November 9: Jack Gives Adam Love AdviceSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, November 9, 2022, tease some boundaries set, amends made, love advice, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this exciting episode.

Read full story
2 comments

GH Spoilers For November 9: Will Michael Finally Learn Pregnant Willow Has Cancer?

Michael really hasn’t been paying attention, has he?. GH Spoilers For November 9: Will Michael Finally Learn Pregnant Willow Has Cancer?Soap Hub. GH spoilers for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, reveal emotional confessions, dangerous situations, split decisions, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

Read full story
1 comments

DAYS Spoilers For November 9: Paulina Comes Clean With Abe…Again

If this smack of déjà vu, it’s because you most certainly have seen it before. DAYS Spoilers For November 9: Paulina Comes Clean With Abe…AgainSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, tease secrets outing, a shocking arrest, unbecoming gloating, and a confidence confided. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.

Read full story

Go On Pretending: A Serial About Soaps

“If you don’t tell them,” Rose Janowitz’s mother followed her daughter to their Lower East Side apartment door, first flipping up the collar of Rose’s beige, virgin wool sheen gabardine coat, the one Vogue Magazine swore was brilliantly manipulated to give tall girls the impression of a slim waist, then smoothing it back down again. As if the appearance of an article of clothing Rose would remove before being shown in for her interview, even if it were the most expensive thing either Rose or her mother ever owned – or touched – would make the difference between Rose getting hired or her resume being shunted into the trash. “No one ever needs to know.”

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Gabi and Li’s Wedding Is Doomed

DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Gabi and Li’s Wedding Is DoomedSoap Hub. Everyone is acting like Gabi Hernadez and Li Shin’s wedding is done deal — especially Gabi and Li. But DAYS spoilers aren’t being subtle that there is turmoil on the horizon. If the horizon were already in the room with them. Is this a ceremony that’s even going to start…much less conclude with the phrase “man and wife?”

Read full story

GH’s Maurice Benard & Ben Martinez Talk Reaching Beyond The Shield For Help

The retired cop talks about the importance of getting help. GH’s Maurice Benard & Ben Martinez Talk Reaching Beyond The Shield For HelpSoap Hub. Fans of GH’s Maurice Benard and his video podcast, State Of Mind, have grown accustomed to his celebrity guests sharing their vulnerable sides, and more recently, everyday people with bigger-than-life stories to tell. This week, the actor-turned-ever-more-seasoned-host invited a retired police officer, Ben Martinez, to share his experience of being assaulted while on duty and how it lead to being diagnosed as bipolar at the age of 50.

Read full story

Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run Accident

She shared that police have made an arrest in this case. Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run AccidentSoap Hub. Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford recently provided an update about a hit-and-run accident that killed her friend several months ago.

Read full story
2 comments

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Cheating, Choices, & Chaos

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Cheating, Choices, & ChaosSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for November 7– November 11, 2022, tease a scandalous kiss, mind made up, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
4 comments

B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 7: A Bitter End And Shaky Romances

The Logan ladies face uncertain futures and Sheila Carter gets wined and dined. B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 7: A Bitter End And Shaky RomancesSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, promise a week of love, loss, and a hint of romance as relationships shift and marriages are on the rocks.

Read full story
7 comments

GH Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Surprises and Suspicion

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. GH Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Surprises and SuspicionSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, tease well-meaning irritants, a foolhardy plan, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story
3 comments
Salem, OR

DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Wins, Danger & an Arrest

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens. DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Wins, Danger & an ArrestSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, tease pleasing results, less-than-pleasing developments, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy