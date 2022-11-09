Steve Burton is coming back to daytime as DAYS’ Harris Michaels.

Steve Burton ‘Really Excited’ to Re-Join DAYS as Harris Michaels Soap Hub

Steve Burton reprised his role as Harris Michaels on Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem 2 last summer, and now he’s going to make his stay in Salem a more permanent one.

Steve Burton Is Coming Back to DAYS

Peacock announced that two-time Daytime Emmy-winner Steve Burton, best known to soap fans as Jason Morgan on General Hospital, is joining the cast of DAYS.

“Really excited,” Burton tells Soap Hub. “The opportunity knocked and I opened the door. I had such a great time on Beyond Salem. I thought Peacock and NBC did such a great job with it. Then soon after Peacock brought DAYS to their platform, they started talking to me. I thought it would be a lot of fun to create this character with Ron Carlivati [head writer] and Albert Alarr [co-executive producer] and see where it goes. Super grateful. “

The show’s release reads: “Burton…will reprise his role as Harris Michaels [and] will be returning to the iconic series early next year for a thrilling new storyline and will be working alongside veteran cast members including Stephen Nichols [Steve Johnson], Mary Beth Evans [Kayla Brady Johnson], Deidre Hall [Dr. Marlena Evans], Drake Hogestyn [John Black], and more. Additional details about the return are being kept under wraps, but fans can look forward to more mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance with Harris returning to the canvas next year.”

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Are Bo and Hope and Megan Coming Back, Too?

Will more include other characters from Beyond Salem 2? As viewers who saw that limited series (available now on Peacock), Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso) took up with Harris, who turned out to be a bad guy. The series ended with a cliffhanger — Hope was off to locate back-from-the-dead Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson). Unknown to Hope, Megan has her presumed-dead husband and the love of her life Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), with her.

Steve Burton and Harris Are Getting Sprung

We last saw Harris in jail when Hope visited him. Will Harrison get sprung from prison? Will Bo, Hope, and Megan also return to DAYS to continue their story? Stay tuned.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!