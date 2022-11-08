B&B Spoilers for November 9: Carter Walton Ruins Brooke’s Entire Day

Brooke’s heart is about to shatter into a million little pieces.

B&B Spoilers for November 9:

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, promise the days of Brooke Logan Forrester using her fancy last name are coming to an end.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) continues holding onto hope she can fix her marriage, but she’s about to lose out on that dream. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) sends over legal eagle Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to the Logan mansion to deliver the final blow that will effectively end their union. This isn’t exactly a thrilling job for Carter, but he has to do what he has to do and better him than a stranger.

Bold and Beautiful: A Woman’s Heartbreak

Imagine Brooke’s upset when she realizes not only is Ridge actually leaving her but he sends someone else to cut those final ties. This poor woman has no idea what even led to this point, which, of course, isn’t what he thought she did in the first place. She at least deserves an explanation, right? That’s really the least Ridge can give her.

Will this break Brooke’s spirits and cause her to lose all hope for her destiny? Or, is this a moment she’ll wipe away those tears, pick herself up, and fight back harder than ever? Brooke has lots of options and lots of suitors, but she loves Ridge. Letting go is pretty much impossible.

B&B Spoilers: Reasons to Celebrate

As for Ridge, he shares the news with his delighted children. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are sure to be thrilled learning their dad is dropping their stepmother and giving a life with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) an honest shot. Their mother deserves all the happiness in the world. She’s good, she’s sweet, and yeah, sure, she broke up Ridge and Brooke’s marriage, but what of it? She’s precious and was only chasing her dreams.

Oh yes, life sure is good for the Foresters. Ridge is with the current love of his life, Thomas is making inroads with his crush and has his son at home, and Steffy’s family is complete. They better enjoy it, though. No one can stay happy forever.

