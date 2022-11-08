Is it too late for Adam to follow it, though?

Y&R Spoilers For November 9: Jack Gives Adam Love Advice Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, November 9, 2022, tease some boundaries set, amends made, love advice, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this exciting episode.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) sets boundaries with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). It wasn’t all that long ago that Nick and Phyllis were giving it another try, but that fizzled spectacularly, and then Phyllis tried…again…with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). That also ended badly, and the two are barely even friends these days.

However, Phyllis and Nick managed to remain mostly friendly, especially for Summer Newman Abbott’s (Allison Lanier) sake. Even so, there are some things that Nick isn’t willing to share with his ex-wife and the mother of one of his daughters. That’s likely where Nick will set the boundary. We suspect it’ll have something to do with his not-quite relationship with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), but it’s also possible it could have something to do with business. Nah, it’s got to be Sally, right?!

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Young & Restless Spoilers: Making Amends

Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) makes amends with Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy). She didn’t accept the job in Baltimore, but when she returned, she wasn’t too thrilled with Nate’s new job with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Even though Nate wisened up and confessed his misdeeds to Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) before any serious damage was done, that wasn’t enough for Elena to move forward with Nate.

Perhaps whatever he does this week will be enough to make her decide their relationship is worth fighting for. They did have something great once upon a time. But it has been rough going for quite some time now. Is it even possible that Nate and Elena could get things back on track? Either way, considering what’s going on across the hall with Devon, Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway), Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), their issues are going to seem easier to see their way through, that’s for sure. While not teased in today’s Y&R spoilers, will that story really not be picked right up? We hope to see it continue on Wednesday!

Y&R Spoilers: The Right Direction

Jack points Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) in the right direction. Jack realizes that his co-Chief Executive Officer at Jabot is in love with Sally. Although Jack hasn’t been all that lucky in love lately, he manages to give Adam some advice — let Sally know exactly how he feels. It could be too little, too late, though, given Sally’s connection to Nick these days. She may have decided that Adam isn’t the Newman brother she wants.

In case you are behind on The Young and the Restless, let Soap Hub help catch you up on all the latest Genoa City happenings. Each weekend, we publish the weekly recaps that let you know the biggest things that went down and help you to understand where the show is now. Check them out by clicking here.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!