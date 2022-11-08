GH Spoilers For November 9: Will Michael Finally Learn Pregnant Willow Has Cancer?

Michael really hasn’t been paying attention, has he?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZP63O_0j3ZM4wm00
GH spoilers for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, reveal emotional confessions, dangerous situations, split decisions, and so much more.  You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights

When Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) spots Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) in TJ Ashford’s (Tajh Bellow) arms weeping, he knows something is up and quickly assumes that perhaps Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) are right and Willow really is cheating on him. After all, she has cheated before.

TJ leaves Terry Randolph’s (Cassandra James) office to allow Willow and Michael to discuss things, and he angrily demands to know what is going on. GH spoilers say that Michael gets shocking news, so it’s a pretty good bet that Willow can’t hold off any longer and has to tell Michael that she has cancer, and she allowed it to progress to stage 4. That would certainly be a stunner for Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) oblivious son.

General Hospital Spoilers: Anna Is In Big Trouble Thanks To Cassadines

As Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) sits in his car and waits for the car he left for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) to show up, he gets antsy when she is late. However, she might be in some pretty bad shape considering that the truck she is in crashed and a gun went off.

We see the truck smoking and Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) head on the steering wheel but did Anna manage to escape? And will she have a companion on the run by the name of Heather Webber (Alley Mills)?

Meanwhile, Anna is in this position thanks to the Cassadines, specifically Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is definitely afraid of what his uncle might do to him now that he discovers Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) is missing. Coincidentally, The Hook will strike again on Wednesday, but it is very possible Esme is still wandering around Wyndemere.

General Hospital: Does Cody Tell A Big Lie?

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) has those DNA results in his hand but is still thinking about the fact that if Leopold Taub is his dad, he might be able to claim a million-dollar necklace that is partly made up of the Ice Princess. To that end, GH spoilers say he makes a huge decision.

Does he decide to lie about what the tests say and tell Mac Scorpio (John J. York) they are not related when they really are? With Mac crushed and opening up to Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), it seems that is a likely scenario.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes.

