DAYS Spoilers For November 9: Paulina Comes Clean With Abe…Again

If this smack of déjà vu, it’s because you most certainly have seen it before.

The DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, tease secrets outing, a shocking arrest, unbecoming gloating, and a confidence confided. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

Try as she might, Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) has a true aversion to telling her husband the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. She’s kept mum about shady business dealings, about the maternity of the daughter they share, about her former lover who used and abused her, and the fact that it was said daughter who shot and killed said louse of an ex.

Now it seems Paulina has yet more explaining to do, what with Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) being handcuffed and charged with murder on what should be one of the happiest days of Paulina and Abe’s lives. But hey, you know what they say: the course of true love never does run smoothly. It certainly didn’t for Abe and his first wife, Lexie Carver, so why should it be for him and Paulina?

DOOL Spoilers: Show Down

It’s not that Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) enjoys gloating — which she very much does — it’s just that Sloan wants to update thorn in her side Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) on the latest goings on, namely that she’s won and that he’s lost. Not only has she saved face and regained the upper hand, but now Paulina and Chanel are both suffering the consequences of his, Stephanie Johnson’s (Abigail Klein), and Alex Neil Kiriakis’s (Robert Scott Wilson) heroics-cum-subterfuge.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Close Encounters

Despite their less-than-savory past, look for Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) to find some common ground and for the former to actually open up to the latter. Could this be the beginning of a beautiful friendship, or, as is more likely, is Leo laying the groundwork for another con?

