Chapter One: 1949

Go On Pretending: A Serial About Soaps Soap Hub

“If you don’t tell them,” Rose Janowitz’s mother followed her daughter to their Lower East Side apartment door, first flipping up the collar of Rose’s beige, virgin wool sheen gabardine coat, the one Vogue Magazine swore was brilliantly manipulated to give tall girls the impression of a slim waist, then smoothing it back down again. As if the appearance of an article of clothing Rose would remove before being shown in for her interview, even if it were the most expensive thing either Rose or her mother ever owned – or touched – would make the difference between Rose getting hired or her resume being shunted into the trash. “No one ever needs to know.”

“They’ll have questions,” Rose predicted. The gap between her dropping out of Seward Park High School and starting at Hunter College couldn’t be papered over with a coat costing more than the weekly salary of the job Rose was applying for.

“You traveled. Every civilized young lady takes a tour of the Continent. It’s in Henry James. And Ernest Hemingway.”

Mama was no fool. Unlike Rose, she’d actually graduated from high school. She knew that the women in Henry James and Ernest Hemingway were named Daisy Miller and Brett Ashley. Not Rose Janowitz.

“If they don’t ask, there’s no need for you to bring it up.” Mama paused to give Rose a final once-over. Thanks to an investment they couldn’t afford to repeat even if they’d wanted to, Rose was the epitome of Christian Dior’s chic New Look silhouette; a full, triangular skirt in black with a cinched waist, softened by the rounded shoulders of her cream blouse. Definitely more Daisy Miller and Brett Ashley than Rose Janowitz.

Not that the rest of her would have fooled anyone. She’d brushed out her ebony curls as best she could and pulled the result into a bun, but stray tufts still insisted on springing forth no matter how often Mama dabbed her finger with spit and attempted to smooth them back into place. Rose’s elongated neck jutted beneath a pointed chin that might have been her most prominent feature, if not for a nose that superseded it. Her eyes loomed as dark as her hair, the only benefit being equally raven lashes so thick she needn’t bother with mascara, though it did result in brows perpetually requiring plucking. Mama smiled, projecting a confidence neither of them felt. She pinched Rose’s cheek for luck — and a final burst of color. “Zei gezunt,” be healthy — a traditional way of saying goodbye in Yiddish. She added the less commonly evoked, “Un shtark.” And strong.

...TAP HERE TO CONTINUE READING