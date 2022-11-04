Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Cheating, Choices, & Chaos

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0Ooh_0iyvMNVF00
The Y&R spoilers for November 7– November 11, 2022, tease a scandalous kiss, mind made up, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

After dropping Dominic off at Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James), Abby Abbott Newman Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) offers to play sounding board for her obviously troubled friend. Devon cops to realizing that he has indeed been clinging on to Neil Winters’s (Kristoff St. John) memory to the detriment of his management style.

Look for Abby in turn to confess her estrangement from Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) and for the besties to find themselves locked in a sudden passionate clinch!

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: A Tough Goodbye

On her last day in the Newman Media offices, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) finds herself being unceremoniously hustled out by former employer Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and her shiny new replacement Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) — of the two, at least Nate has the decency to feel a bit awkward about the whole thing.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Sally runs into Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow), the pseudo-beau who issued her those walking papers. The subsequent conversation steers toward the pair’s on-again, off-again romance, and Nicholas reiterates his determination to give her the space she needs to make a decision between him and his brother whom Sally also loves. No need, Sally will reply. She’s had ample opportunity to decide between Nicholas and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), and a final decision has indeed been reached!

Y&R Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Y&R news, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) confronts Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) about their past, Nate makes amends to Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy), Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and her new therapist become acquainted, and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman) gives Michael Baldwin (Christian Le Blanc) an ultimatum. Looks like someone’s about to be told to stuff their job or else!

Meanwhile, native daughter Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) is back in town determined to bring order to the chaos that surrounds her. Her first order of business: give Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) the harshest of reality checks.

Finally, Y&R spoilers have Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) having a change of heart where Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is concerned. Given that he’s been quick to defend and excuse her in the past, we can only assume that he finally decides to wash his hands of her completely.

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about The Young and the Restless' current stories — where they're going, how they're doing, and sometimes just what we're hoping we will see in the near future in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

