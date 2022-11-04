B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 7: A Bitter End And Shaky Romances

The Logan ladies face uncertain futures and Sheila Carter gets wined and dined.

B&B spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, promise a week of love, loss, and a hint of romance as relationships shift and marriages are on the rocks.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) won’t be using that fancy last name after this week. Not if Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has anything to do with it. He sends Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) over to her not-so-humble abode. Is it to serve up those annulment papers? Sure, he said he was going to do it but no one ever thought he’d actually follow through.

Will this end Brooke’s battle for Ridge’s heart? It may be worth taking a step back and looking at all her options. Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is right there ready, willing, and fully able to pick up the pieces and make Brooke whole again. All she has to do is let him.

Bold and Beautiful: The Rockiest Of Roads

Another Logan at risk of changing her last name is Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). She and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) share a much, much too close moment after their runway victory and it could send her life into a tailspin.

Adding to her dilemma is Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) trying to get back on her good side. He’s sorry about everything and wants to make it up to her. Unfortunately, by the time he comes around, Hope will have made a huge mistake and her secret will be a very heavy weight on her shoulders.

B&B Spoilers: A Taste Of Freedom

Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) decides to show Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) she has nothing to worry about by taking her out for dinner. Sure, it’s just at Il Giardino but boy, does it feel good to be out of the apartment.

Will Sheila behave herself on this rare outing? Deacon is taking a huge risk, especially seeing how many people who know Sheila lurk around the restaurant. But, she wants romance so he’s going to give her romance. What could possibly go wrong?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Odds & Ends

Brooke may be upset about her single status, but her step-children are practically giddy. Watch as they celebrate the end of their father’s marriage and a true fresh start for their mom.

As Liam struggles to fight for his future with Hope, Thomas is pretty sure he was one with her now. Will he get his wish? Is he finally on the right track at this point?

