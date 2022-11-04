Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens.

GH Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Surprises and Suspicion Soap Hub

The GH spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, tease well-meaning irritants, a foolhardy plan, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

GH Spoilers Highlights

In light of Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) latest threat, Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) resigns herself to taking on the role of Mata Hari — but an unwitting Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) doesn’t exactly make it easy for her.

Laura Collins’s (Genie Francis) return to town will also see Holly’s efforts stymied as well as lead to suspicions that all is not as it seems with the British beauty.

General Hospital Spoilers: Prison Break Imminent

After ensuring that Charlotte Cassadine (Amelie McLain) is safe, settled, and secure, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) makes a beeline for Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) to both thank her for the aid she rendered him in Switzerland and to assure her that he plans to see her freed from her current predicament…which is going to prove to be easier said than done given that Anna is bound for Pentonville.

GH Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other GH spoilers news, Victor issues new orders, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) makes a big decision, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) gets an unpleasant surprise, and Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) gets a blast from the past — but will it be a pleasant one? Inquiring minds want to know.

Meanwhile, look for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to receive some shocking news in light of a showdown with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). Might he be left with the impression that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) are more than just friends and colleagues, and might that misunderstanding lead to Michael being clued into his significant other’s heretofore unshared cancer diagnosis?

Finally, General Hospital spoilers have The Hook claiming yet another victim and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) mired in danger — are the two incidents mutually exclusive or inextricably linked?

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.