Salem, OR

DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Wins, Danger & an Arrest

Soap Hub

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cihnV_0iyrD1UL00
DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Wins, Danger & an ArrestSoap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, tease pleasing results, less-than-pleasing developments, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

DAYS Spoilers Highlight

The votes are in, and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) have won their respective races: he’s declared Mayor of Salem, and she’s named the state’s new governor.

Following brief speeches in which Abe announces his plan to step down in order to join his wife in the capital and Paulina expresses her gratitude to her constituents, the celebratory mood is severely dampened by the appearance of Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), who has a warrant for Chanel Dupree’s (Raven Bowens) arrest — on a charge of murder!

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

DOOL Spoilers: Mood Killer

When things take a passionate turn, and she finds herself suddenly swept up in Stefan O. DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) arms and their lips initiating contact, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) hits the breaks — she’s not at all ready to jump into another relationship so soon after being kicked to the curb. Plus, there’s that whole Stefan may have been brainwashed into loving her thing. That’s also a major concern.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other DAYS spoilers news, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) confesses his real feelings to Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein), Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) confides in Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker), and Nicole Walker Hernadez (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) have an emotional breakthrough. That does not bode well for Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) or Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu).

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) manages to turn the tables on Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) which forces the mother-napper to scramble…and Ava is never more dangerous than when she’s forced to scramble.

Finally, DAYS spoilers reveal that Chanel isn’t the only one accused of committing a crime — Shawn has got some questions for Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes)!

In case you missed it, mornings on Soap Hub are for commentary or wild speculation about Days of our Lives’ current stories — where they’re going, how they’re doing, and sometimes just what we’re hoping we will see in the near future in Salem. We’re particularly fond of this one, so please click here to read it.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Days of our Lives# Soap Operas# Chanel Dupree# Stefan O DiMera# Chad DiMera

Comments / 1

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6425 followers

More from Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Cheating, Choices, & Chaos

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. Y&R Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Cheating, Choices, & ChaosSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for November 7– November 11, 2022, tease a scandalous kiss, mind made up, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
4 comments

B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 7: A Bitter End And Shaky Romances

The Logan ladies face uncertain futures and Sheila Carter gets wined and dined. B&B Spoilers for the Week of November 7: A Bitter End And Shaky RomancesSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, promise a week of love, loss, and a hint of romance as relationships shift and marriages are on the rocks.

Read full story
7 comments

GH Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Surprises and Suspicion

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Port Charles denizens. GH Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Surprises and SuspicionSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, tease well-meaning irritants, a foolhardy plan, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week.

Read full story
3 comments

GH Spoilers For November 4: Michael Wants Dying Pregnant Willow To Marry Him

Willow has a million problems plus a marriage proposal. GH Spoilers For November 4: Michael Wants Dying Pregnant Willow To Marry HimSoap Hub. GH spoilers for Friday, November 4, 2022, reveal sentimental memories, deep fear, romantic gestures, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode.

Read full story
7 comments

B&B Spoilers for November 4: Douglas Brings His Parents Even Closer

The little boy wants his mommy and daddy to love each other. B&B Spoilers for November 4: Douglas Brings His Parents Even CloserSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Friday, November 4, 2022, promise panic setting in as Hope Logan Spencer and Thomas Forrester come together “as a family” without Hope’s husband around…again.

Read full story
6 comments

Y&R Spoilers For November 4: Ashley Makes A Serious Choice About Tucker

She is at a crossroads and it’s time to make a decision. Y&R Spoilers For November 4: Ashley Makes A Serious Choice About TuckerSoap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Friday, November 4, 2022, tease a significant difference of opinions, one liar coming clean, and a difficult decision about an ex-love. You won’t want to miss a moment of this episode.

Read full story
3 comments

DAYS Spoilers For November 4: Rachel Hears Mommy & Daddy Fighting

It will not be a good day for little Rachel Black. DAYS Spoilers For November 4: Rachel Hears Mommy & Daddy FightingSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Friday, November 4, 2022, tease disillusionment, disruption, distraction, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Brooke Needs to Be Wary of Sheila

In the words of Oda Mae Brown…’Brooke, you in danger, girl!’. B&B Spoilers Speculation: Brooke Needs to Be Wary of SheilaSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Sheila Carter has to be very careful these days in Los Angeles. The naughty nurse is headed back to prison if people discover she’s alive. But Deacon Sharpe’s passion for his favorite blonde beauty could mean that Brooke Logan has reason to be afraid — for her life!

Read full story
8 comments

Eric Braeden Raves About Y&R Co-Star Melissa Claire Egan

The daytime icon had high praise for the actress. Eric Braeden Raves About Y&R Co-Star Melissa Claire EganSoap Hub. Recently on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea Lawson lost all hope, and she wanted to end her life. Her portrayer, Melissa Claire Egan, gave a raw, moving performance during the scenes, and her co-star Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman, offered kudos on her excellent work.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Liz Webber’s Kids Could Make the Same GH Speech She Did

There quite a lot of Daddy issues going around Port Charles!. Why Liz Webber’s Kids Could Make the Same GH Speech She DidSoap Hub. Liz Webber Spencer Lansing Baldwin’s General Hospital fans have been waiting a long, long time for her to unload on her neglectful parents. Jeff Webber and his wife, Carolyn Webber, got quite the earful from their daughter. Liz let them know exactly how she felt about them dumping her on their next-door neighbors while they took off to save the world.

Read full story
3 comments

Why Paulina Price Needs To Re-Read Stephanie’s DAYS Job Description

Paulina has asked her PR person to do some strange things. Why Paulina Price Needs To Re-Read Stephanie’s DAYS Job DescriptionSoap Hub. Poor Stephanie Johnson was in quite a tizzy on Days of our Lives. Paulina Price Carver had just (thank goodness temporarily) fired the young woman she hired to do Public Relations for her only a scant few weeks ago. Why?

Read full story
1 comments

Vote Early, Vote Often: We’ve Figured Out The Paulina Price DAYS Platform

Vote Early, Vote Often: We’ve Figured Out The Paulina Price DAYS PlatformSoap Hub. Paulina Price Carver is running for governor of…the state where Days of our Lives takes place. She has no experience, a scandal-plagued past (and present), and even more secrets yet to come out. She also has yet to speak on a single issue that might matter to the voters of…wherever. But we’ve done some digging, and we think we know where Paulina stands.

Read full story
7 comments

General Hospital Star Roger Howarth Stars in Tubi’s The Final Rose

Howarth traded his GH stethoscope for a producer’s chair. General Hospital Star Roger Howarth Stars in Tubi’s The Final RoseSoap Hub. The Final Rose is a horror film with some relatable elements to anyone familiar with how reality TV shows work. Roger Howarth, who portrays Austin Gatlin-Holt on General Hospital, talked to Soap Hub about the Tubi film, which also stars many other familiar faces from daytime like The Young and the Restless’ Brytni Sarpy.

Read full story
1 comments

Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: Rory Gibson Finds Love in Paradise

The actor went to Hawaii as a single man and returned happily engaged. Soap Hub Travel Tuesday: Rory Gibson Finds Love in ParadiseSoap Hub. Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless has had a complicated love life. Off-screen, Rory Gibson, who plays Noah, sat down with Soap Hub recently to chat about his recent engagement and trip to Hawaii in this week’s Travel Tuesday feature.

Read full story

B&B’s Don Diamont Welcomes Dustin Hoffman Into His Home

Don Diamont and Dustin Hoffman – together again for the first time!. B&B’s Don Diamont Welcomes Dustin Hoffman Into His HomeSoap Hub. Actors are just like many regular people who enjoy meeting celebrities. Recently, Don Diamont encountered an Oscar-winning actor and invited him into the Diamont home — and not just into his home but his bathroom. The Bold and the Beautiful star was surprised when he opened the door to his home and found a famous thespian at his doorstep.

Read full story
1 comments

A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: A Plethora Of Questions

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: A Plethora Of QuestionsSoap Hub.

Read full story
7 comments

A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: What About Abby?

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: What About Abby?Soap Hub.

Read full story
2 comments

A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Head Scratching Moments & Beyond

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Head Scratching Moments & BeyondSoap Hub.

Read full story
6 comments

A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: A High Note & Wasted Opportunity

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target. A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: A High Note & Wasted OpportunitySoap Hub.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy