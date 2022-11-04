Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens.

DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Wins, Danger & an Arrest Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for November 7 – November 11, 2022, tease pleasing results, less-than-pleasing developments, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

DAYS Spoilers Highlight

The votes are in, and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) have won their respective races: he’s declared Mayor of Salem, and she’s named the state’s new governor.

Following brief speeches in which Abe announces his plan to step down in order to join his wife in the capital and Paulina expresses her gratitude to her constituents, the celebratory mood is severely dampened by the appearance of Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), who has a warrant for Chanel Dupree’s (Raven Bowens) arrest — on a charge of murder!

DOOL Spoilers: Mood Killer

When things take a passionate turn, and she finds herself suddenly swept up in Stefan O. DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) arms and their lips initiating contact, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) hits the breaks — she’s not at all ready to jump into another relationship so soon after being kicked to the curb. Plus, there’s that whole Stefan may have been brainwashed into loving her thing. That’s also a major concern.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other DAYS spoilers news, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) confesses his real feelings to Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein), Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) confides in Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker), and Nicole Walker Hernadez (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) have an emotional breakthrough. That does not bode well for Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) or Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu).

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) manages to turn the tables on Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) which forces the mother-napper to scramble…and Ava is never more dangerous than when she’s forced to scramble.

Finally, DAYS spoilers reveal that Chanel isn’t the only one accused of committing a crime — Shawn has got some questions for Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes)!

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

