B&B Spoilers Speculation: Brooke Needs to Be Wary of Sheila

B&B spoilers show that Sheila Carter has to be very careful these days in Los Angeles. The naughty nurse is headed back to prison if people discover she’s alive. But Deacon Sharpe’s passion for his favorite blonde beauty could mean that Brooke Logan has reason to be afraid — for her life!

B&B Spoilers: Wicked Sheila Carter

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) may only be content for so long, hiding out in Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) tiny apartment. She’s going to want to follow him out into the real world, and if she discovers that he’s off seeing Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), then “Our Miss Brooke” could be in some big trouble! Soap Hub asked what B&B fans predict Sheila will do next!

Poor Bold and Beautiful Brooke Logan

Most of you, nearly 49%, speculate that Brooke needs to watch her back. Sheila set out to ruin Brooke’s life by switching alcohol labels on her favorite ‘non-alcoholic’ drink, and Brooke almost lost her marriage. Sheila has shot people, watched as someone plummeted off a balcony to his death, and poisoned Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). Sheila wouldn’t hesitate to do away with Brooke if it meant she wouldn’t lose Deacon to her!

B&B Spoilers: Deacon Sharpe to the Rescue

A great number of you, 45%, predict that Brooke will never know she’s in danger from Sheila. And why is that? You believe that Deacon will step in and stop Sheila from hurting Brooke. Deacon has to know he’s Sheila’s only friend these days. He likely has the power (and the charisma) to keep Sheila from getting out of control.

Savvy Bold and Beautiful Sheila Carter

The rest of you, about 6%, say that while Sheila may want to hurt Brooke, she’s not going to risk her freedom in order to do so. Sheila will stop herself (for once!) from getting out of control. She may not like Brooke very much these days, but she won’t go to jail and give up what she has now. She has her eye on the long-term prize. Little Eric’s former nanny isn’t concerned with short-term revenge.

