The daytime icon had high praise for the actress.

Eric Braeden Raves About Y&R Co-Star Melissa Claire Egan Soap Hub

Recently on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea Lawson lost all hope, and she wanted to end her life. Her portrayer, Melissa Claire Egan, gave a raw, moving performance during the scenes, and her co-star Eric Braeden, who portrays Victor Newman, offered kudos on her excellent work.

Eric Braeden Was ‘Moved’ By Melissa Claire Egan

Last week and this week, Chelsea felt that the world would be better off without her in it. She thought even her son, Connor Newman (Judah Mackey), would be happier if she didn’t exist. Although Chelsea hasn’t come out of her depression, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) managed to get her to safety and called Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) to facilitate getting Chelsea professional help.

A fan took to Twitter to rave about Egan’s recent scenes as Chelsea writing, “Thumbs up to today’s THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS for resisting the urge to air another ‘let’s get costumed- up for Halloween’ episode and having the gravitas to tackle the important issues surrounding depression and suicide. Well-done! #YR“

Braeden responded to the tweet, and Egan also replied, and you can see the exchange below. “MELISSA CLAIRE EGAN HAS GIVEN ABSOLUTELY RIVETING PERFORMANCES!! I was very moved! 👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️” he wrote.

Egan responded with a thank you to her co-star, and he further elaborated, writing, “You have moved me, girl! A testament to how damn real you were in those scenes!!👍👍👍”

Many fans also chimed in with praise for Egan’s scenes portraying Chelsea’s deep depression, and several mentioned that they hoped she ended up winning a Daytime Emmy for her efforts. What do you think about those scenes? Were you moved the way Eric Braeden said he was? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, there is help available. In the United States, you can call 988 or call 911 in case of an emergency. For those viewers who live in Canada who need to reach out, click here for resources to get help.

