Why Liz Webber’s Kids Could Make the Same GH Speech She Did

There quite a lot of Daddy issues going around Port Charles!

Liz Webber Spencer Lansing Baldwin’s General Hospital fans have been waiting a long, long time for her to unload on her neglectful parents. Jeff Webber and his wife, Carolyn Webber, got quite the earful from their daughter. Liz let them know exactly how she felt about them dumping her on their next-door neighbors while they took off to save the world.

Liz Webber Lets Loose

How much she resented them, leaving Liz (Rebecca Herbst) to get through traumas like a teenage rape with only her grandmother for support. Why they weren’t there for the births of her children or the deaths of her husband? But even as Liz spoke her truth, we couldn’t help thinking that, soon, we’d be hearing the same from her children.

Daddy’s Home

Not about Liz. She’s been a devoted mother to Cameron Webber (William Lipton), Jake Morgan (Hudson West), and Aiden Spencer (Enzo De Angelis). But Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) has a lot to answer for.

Once upon a time, Lucky was the boy who stood by Elizabeth as she recovered from her rape. He supported her, he helped her heal. They fell in love. But then, alas, he died. Hey, it’s a common risk in Port Charles.

But, while he was alive, Lucky was devoted to Liz and her children. Cameron’s biological father is Zander, one of the few to die in Port Charles and stay dead. But Lucky adopted the tot, and was the one Cam called “Daddy.”

Lucky called Jake his son even after he found out Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) was the baby’s biological father and was the one who found and brought Jake back from the dad. And Aiden has actually been proven to be Lucky’s child, after a brief Who’s the Daddy game with Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma).

General Hospital: Left Turn

And then, Lucky decided that this devoted dad thing was for the birds. If his own father could seemingly adore raising Lucky with his mother, Laura (Genie Francis), then, one day, announce that he felt trapped and strangled, then, sure, Lucky can do the same thing. Just take off and abandon his kids.

We hope Cam, Jake, and Aiden will hear about how Liz stood up to her parents. Because, one day, they’ll need to say the same to Lucky.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

# General Hospital# Soap Operas# Jeff Webber# Carolyn Webber# Elizabeth Webber

