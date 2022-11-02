Vote Early, Vote Often: We’ve Figured Out The Paulina Price DAYS Platform

Is this a candidate you’d vote for?

Paulina Price Carver is running for governor of…the state where Days of our Lives takes place. She has no experience, a scandal-plagued past (and present), and even more secrets yet to come out. She also has yet to speak on a single issue that might matter to the voters of…wherever. But we’ve done some digging, and we think we know where Paulina stands.

Paulina Price: Blue Lives Matter

Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) husband is a former cop. So we know she is pro-police. She likely wants to give them all medals and raises. From what budget, we don’t know. But there will be no defunding the police…in her state!

DAYS: Big Government

Paulina’s ex-cop husband is now the Mayor of Salem. So, clearly, in that household, they see government as the solution to all of life’s problems. Solutions that can only be fixed with money. And money can only be raised by raising taxes.

Prepare to open your wallets, big spenders like Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). But, wait, those families probably have a stable of attorneys and accountants who are there to make sure they never need to pay. So, prepare to open your wallets…everybody else!

Big DOOL Business

We’re constantly told what a successful and wonderful businesswoman Paulina is. But do we know anything about the working conditions of her employees? Do they get minimum wage? Medical benefits? Overtime?

We’d like an exposé, please, preferably before Election Day. Although considering that Paulina’s daughter and her girlfriend own a small business, you can rest easy that they’ll get whatever government loan — or bailout — they ask of her. After all, if there’s one thing Paulina has demonstrated lately, it’s that she’ll do anything for her precious little girl. Legal or not.

Paulina Price Education

Have we seen a single Salem child attend school? Ever? We just saw them all at Halloween. But classroom achievement doesn’t seem to be a priority for Paulina. She sent her baby to the best private schools money could buy. Who cares what happens to other kids now?

