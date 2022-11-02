B&B’s Don Diamont Welcomes Dustin Hoffman Into His Home

Don Diamont and Dustin Hoffman – together again for the first time!

Actors are just like many regular people who enjoy meeting celebrities. Recently, Don Diamont encountered an Oscar-winning actor and invited him into the Diamont home — and not just into his home but his bathroom. The Bold and the Beautiful star was surprised when he opened the door to his home and found a famous thespian at his doorstep.

Don Diamont Hangs Out With Dustin Hoffman

On Halloween, Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and his wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim) were ready to greet trick-or-treaters, accompanied by other family members. They were happily surprised to find among the candy-seekers Dustin Huffman (Tootsie; Rain Man; The Graduate) and his granddaughter outside their house.

Midnight Cowboy for Halloween

“If this doesn’t fall under the category of ‘ONLY IN LA,’ nothing does,” Diamont began his social media post. “I was taking a picture of [Cindy Ambuehl] handing out candy when I see the ONE AND ONLY Dustin Hoffman in the crowd at our gate. He was trick-or-treating with his grandchildren. Over 20 years ago, we used to frequent the same spot for breakfast. I had an original Midnight Cowboy ( Best Picture Oscar Winner ) movie poster.

“Dustin Hoffman brilliantly played Ratso Rizzo, and was nominated for an Oscar,” Diamont points out. “The poster had already been signed by Jon Voight. One morning I asked Dustin if he would mind signing it as well. He could not have been nicer, and was happy to. That framed poster hangs in our powder room. As their trick-or-treating group was about to leave I decided, ‘Oh what the hell…This is too good!’ Soooo I walked up to Dustin and said, ‘I know this is going to sound crazy, but would you come in our house for a moment? You have to see something pretty special that’s hanging in our powder room. This is no doubt a first, but you’re going to get a kick out of it.’

Don Diamont Invites Dustin Hoffman Into His Home

“He and his wife couldn’t have been nicer, and in they came,” Don Diamont continues. “He couldn’t believe it. He said, ‘That’s an original poster. I wish I could sign it for you. Oh… It’s already signed.’ I told him that he had been nice enough to sign it for me over 20 years earlier at the Coral Tree Café. We all chatted a bit in our entranceway, and given the unusual circumstance, I asked if we could take a picture together. He said, ‘Of course, but we have to go back in the bathroom and take it in front of the poster.’

“Amazing,” Diamont says. “Cindy was dealing with trick-or-treaters, so his incredibly sweet and patient wife took the picture having to basically straddle the toilet! Too funny! Classic! What a lovely guy! So there you have it… Rain Man and $Bill in the toilet together on Halloween!”

