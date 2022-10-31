A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Head Scratching Moments & Beyond

The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target.

When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

General Hospital: A Critic’s Week In Review

Is it just me, or was this week’s General Hospital all about stretching incongruity? First up, there were those rocky Malibu – *cough, cough* Jacksonville beaches on which Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Carly Then Corinthos Now Spencer (Laura Wright) recited dialogue so insipid that it couldn’t be peddled anywhere else but daytime.

Then there was: Michael “Family Is Everything To Me, I’ll Never Be Like Sonny” Corinthos (Chad Duell) totally forgetting that he had a pregnant wife to escort to the hospital, and later he and Drew get in Ned Quartermaine’s (Wally Kurth) face and making out like he was some big bad and they were merely aggrieved parties. [Thank the universe that Ned turned it right back on those hypocrites and pointed out that, should it please him, he could turn the lot of them (Carly included) in for insider trading.]

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) confides to her dead first love that she and Cameron Webber (William Lipton) were drifting apart and that she was (apparently) only staying with him because he wouldn’t be able to handle losing her the morning after the two recommitted themselves to one another and made love for the second time.

Alley “The Mother From The Wonder Years” Mills stepping into Heather Webber’s shoes, Georgie Jones taking to Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) after just one drive-by interaction, Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) believing their non-plan wouldn’t backfire, Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) trusting that Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) will come through for her by actually solving a case, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) proclaiming he wants to unite his family and then in the same breath threaten to murder one of them…I could go on and on and on, much like a General Hospital storyline, but I’ll refrain. If only Chris and Dan/Dan and Chris would do likewise.

Further GH Musings

* I’m not going to say no to an undressed Josh Swickard, but I do wish that General Hospital wasn’t setting ‘ChaLynn’ up for an inevitable split once Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) self-serving inaction is rumbled.

That said, the raucous ruckus caused by Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) catching Harrison Chase in his birthday suit was a hoot. Also, the use of any variation on “Alan gave Monica the house” will never not be funny.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

