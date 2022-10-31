The author’s opinions are his and his alone. They’re suitably scathing, fairly humorous, and normally bang on target.

A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: A High Note & Wasted Opportunity Soap Hub

When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.

Days of our Lives: A Critic’s Week In Review

I’ve previously opinioned, on more than one occasion, that Days of our Lives is at its best when interpersonal interactions — especially between intergenerational characters — are front and center.

Take Maggie Horton Kiriakis’s (Suzanne Rogers) and Sonny Kiriakis’s (Zach Tinker) recent scenes for example. Sure, I didn’t necessarily agree with everything that was said — why should Will Horton (Chandler Massey) be the one to give up his career to placate Sonny? How about Sonny quit the job he was handed on a silver platter and support Will and the career he built on his talents as a writer? — but the moment was wholly relatable — who hasn’t groused about their romantic woes to a family member? — and Maggie’s reference to Mickey was sniffle-inducing and her good-natured ribbing of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) delightful.

So that begs the question: how could DAYS bypass giving Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) a blowout, all-frills birthday extravaganza? The Hortons, the DiMeras, the Blacks, and the youths’ friends all in a room together, forced to play nice? Um, yes, please! Talk about a wasted opportunity.

Further DAYS Musings

* Just when I thought Days of our Lives would surprise me and let Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) exit that basement laboratory secure in the knowledge that she was being played but how by her fiancé, they psyched me out and went the clichéd, obvious route.

* Jessica Serfaty and her effortless realized, mercenary Sloan Petersen are real keepers.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

