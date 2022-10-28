B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila’s Jealousy Takes An Ugly Turn

A showdown may be coming up soon for these two.

Sheila Carter wants Deacon Sharpe all to herself, but B&B spoilers hint Brooke Logan Forrester’s soon-to-be lack of marital status is an issue. A very serious issue, and it’s not one she’s willing to put up with.

B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) couldn’t be more right about everything. Deacon (Sean Kanan) may be sharing a bed with Sheila, but he only truly has eyes for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). She is the love (lust?) of his life, and he wants her back badly. So badly, he even proposed mere minutes after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) left her once and for all.

Can you imagine what’s going to happen when Sheila realizes Brooke is bigger competition than she originally anticipated? Just think of the hell that will ensue if she comes across that engagement ring or accidentally overhears all about his plea for Brooke’s heart while she was at home cooking his dinner and playing house.

B&B: Sheila Kidnaps Brooke!

We predict the second Sheila knows what’s going on, she’s going to go completely and utterly ballistic. It doesn’t take much to push Sheila over the edge on a good day, so this is going to be quite the explosion. She is NOT going to let Brooke win, come hell or high water!

Sheila dons her mask and makes her way to the Logan Estate for a little talk with Deacon’s side squeeze. Brooke will, of course, answer the door to this vaguely familiar stranger. It will be one of the biggest mistakes of her entire life.

Once Sheila is in the door, she won’t be coming out alone. She’ll knock Brooke over the head with one of those vodka bottles Brooke likes to keep around, drag her to the car, and whisk her away. To where? Somewhere dark and dingy – like the place she was hiding all those weeks while pretending to be dead before showing up at Deacon’s door.

Poor Brooke will be the victim in this crime and spend weeks (months?) alone and begging Sheila to let her go. Let her be free. Aren’t people searching for her? Doesn’t her family miss her? Well, Sheila thought about that too. She’s already sent texts telling Brooke’s loved ones she needed time away. No one is coming for you, Brooke.

B&B Spoilers: A Rescue Mission

Of course, no one ever stays kidnapped forever, and eventually, at least one of the men in her life will start a search. Will it be Deacon who rescues her? Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamond), maybe? Or, will it be Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who leaves Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) at the altar on their wedding day in favor of saving his “destiny?” Think this wild speculation could really happen? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what's coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that's been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show's history, click here.

