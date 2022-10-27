The family that slays together…slays each other?

General Hospital Danger Zone: Who Is the Most Dangerous Cassadine? Soap Hub

The Cassadines are one formidable family on General Hospital. We first met them when Mikkos Cassadine wanted to freeze Port Charles and take over the world. His nicest brother, Andre Cassadine, was killed for trying to stop him, and his other brother, Victor Cassadine, supposedly went to jail for life over it.

General Hospital Polling

Stavros Cassadine kept Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) hostage on his private island and forced her to give birth to their son, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), while Stefan Cassadine (Stephen Nichols) loved her from afar…and also tried to take over the world. And then there’s Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers). World takeover, kidnapping…the usual. Finally, we’ve got Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), the bad guy who plays a little piano on the side. (We’re not bothering with Nikolas and Spencer Cassadine because, well, they’re pale imitations of the original.) But which one is the scariest of them all?

To the Victor Go The GH Spoils

It wasn’t even close, as 86% of you voted for Victor (Charles Shaughnessy). He had Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) killed, and we’re pretty sure he’s behind what’s going on with Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), and Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). Don’t turn your back on him.

Sign up to get our latest news and spoilers newsletters!

Big Bad General Hospital

A much smaller 7% would like to remind that even Helena was afraid of Valentin, which instantly makes him the best of the worst. Helena isn’t afraid of anyone. Which means she must know something about Valentin that we still don’t.

GH Wannabe Baddie

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) hired a hitman to take out his wife. Yeah, 4% of the audience is yawning, what else have you got? Locking your baby mama up in a tower? Hah! That’s Scheming 101 stuff.

General Hospital Women’s Rights

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is offended by how male-heavy this list is. She’s a bad Cassadine, too! She went to jail for trying to kill somebody, you know! Sure, it wasn’t the person she was aiming for, you know, girl power, for the 3%! Even though she got off with an insanity defense on another dead body…and oh yeah, she hit her daughter’s abusive boyfriend with her car. Don’t get her mad.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!