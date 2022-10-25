B&B Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Thinks This Is The Bees Knees

The B&B Star Talks Bees and Bees.

Steffy Forrester Finnegan has been stung many times over the years by love, tragedy, heartache, and triumph on The Bold and the Beautiful. In real-life, her portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, isn’t afraid of getting near the yellow and black flying insects, as evidenced by a recent social media post.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Talks Birds & Bees, Well, Just Bees

“No, this is not a fake bee,” Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) began her post. ” I happen to love bees. I’ve always had a love for them. It started when I was a young child. (Thanks to my Mother for the many stories about bees, how they help our beautiful flowers grow and make delightful honey) 🥰 But that love definitely reignited after having children of my own.”

Teaching About the Bees 🐝

Wood and her husband, Elans Ruspoli, are parents of three sons: Rise, born in 2019, Lennix, born in 2021, and Brando, in 2022. “Seeing the world through their lens and watching them fall in love with bees too,” Wood continues. “We reflect on all the things we’ve have eaten in a day that needed help from our bees and other pollinators. The best tool against fear is education. By learning about bees, children can begin to understand that these tiny creatures are much more than buzzing, stinging insects. They help our environment in so many ways. #savethebees #honeybees #workerbees #natureschool #wildandfree.”

Wood’s pals weighed in on her post. “Beeutiful!!” boldly punned Krista Allen, who plays Wood’s TV mother, Taylor Hayes, the world renowned psychiatrist. “Just as long as people know Sheila didn’t do it,” quipped Kimberlin Brown, who plays Sheila Carter — the woman who fired a bullet into Steffy to keep her from blabbing that Sheila also shot her own son — Steffy’s husband — Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan, played by Tanner Novlan.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood – Steffy Is A Busy “Bee”

As of late, Steffy has been a busy “bee,” encouraging her parents Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor to reunite. She got her to wish, but Ridge made his move to dump Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) without having all the facts. Will Brooke emerge as — wait for it — ‘Queen Bee’? Stay tuned.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

